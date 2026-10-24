Custom Printed And Embroidered Medical Scrubs Support Clinic Team Uniform Needs

Decide what the uniform needs to show

Start with the clinic's approved logo artwork and confirm permission to reproduce it. Record the intended size, colors and position on the scrub tops. Keep names and role labels readable, and ask the clinic to approve spelling, credentials and abbreviations before production.

Department colors should follow the facility's own uniform policy. Note which teams use each color and whether the same design applies to permanent, temporary and newly appointed staff. Printed or embroidered details should be planned alongside any required ID badge.

Review printing and embroidery on the garment

Choose the decoration method after reviewing the artwork, fabric and available space on the garment. For custom printed medical scrubs, check the proposed print size and placement on a sample. For embroidered medical uniforms, review the lettering, stitching and appearance of the surrounding fabric.

A digital proof is useful for checking the layout. A decorated sample also allows the buyer to examine the finish in person. Check that the design does not cover a pocket opening, care information or another detail the wearer needs to use.

Choose fit and fabric around daily work

When reviewing nursing scrubs or other healthcare uniforms, ask wearers to comment on fit while sitting, reaching and bending. Record preferences for pocket placement, waist adjustment and garment length. Collect separate sizes for scrub tops and scrub pants where needed.

For medical scrub sets, request the selected style's measurement chart and fabric composition. Confirm which cuts and sizes are available. Comfort and ease of movement should be reviewed through sampling and wearer feedback, not inferred from a fiber blend alone.

Confirm washing requirements before ordering

Share the clinic's intended washing and drying conditions with the supplier before approving the fabric and decoration. Ask for care instructions for the finished garment, including the printed or embroidered areas. If specific wash performance is required, request relevant test results for the proposed materials and decoration method.

During sample review, record changes in fit, fabric color and the decorated area after the agreed care process. Keep the washing conditions and assessment criteria with the sample record. These details provide a reference when discussing the order specification.

Include staff feedback and keep order records

A sample review gives staff a chance to raise practical concerns before the order is confirmed. Ask about the details they use each day, such as pocket access, neckline fit and label placement. Record the requested changes without assuming that a uniform change will improve morale or patient trust.

Keep the approved artwork, garment codes, size quantities and decoration instructions together. For repeat orders, check current fabric and color availability and reconfirm any changes to names or roles.

Discuss your clinic uniform requirements

To discuss custom medical workwear with Chengdu Sanxia Technology, share your preferred styles, estimated quantities, size breakdown, logo files and care requirements. Include the destination and requested delivery date. Available options, sample arrangements and order terms should be confirmed before production.

About Us

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, warehousing, and sales.

The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of protective clothing, protective footwear, protective headwear, and related supporting products.