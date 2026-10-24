Higherdose Red Light Face Mask Named Best Red Light Therapy Mask Of 2026 By Bestredlightmask
|Rank
|Mask
|Best for
|Price (USD)
|Wavelengths
|Light power
|1
|HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask
|Best overall
|$349
|630nm, 830nm
|50 mW/cm2
|2
|Omnilux Contour Face
|Clinical pedigree
|$395
|633nm, 830nm
|30 mW/cm2
|3
|CurrentBody Skin LED Mask Series 2
|Mature skin
|$469.99
|633nm, 830nm, 1072nm
|30 mW/cm2
|4
|Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro
|3-minute sessions
|$399
|605, 630, 660, 830nm
|65 mW/cm2
|5
|Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
|Acne plus anti-ageing
|$455
|630, 880, 605, 415nm
|Not published
|6
|Therabody TheraFace Mask
|Vibration, most LEDs
|$649.99
|633, 830, 415nm
|Not published
|7
|Shark CryoGlow
|Puffy eyes, cooling pads
|$349.99
|Not published
|Not published
From the reviewer
"Most LED mask reviews rank on brand name or price. We ranked on the numbers the brands publish, and the gap is wider than people expect," said Robbie Allen, founder of BestRedLightMask. "HigherDOSE delivers more light per minute than masks costing $100 to $300 more, publishes every figure a buyer needs, and gives you 120 days to decide. That is why it is our best overall."
Allen added: "Three of the seven masks do not publish their light power at all. If a brand will not tell you the dose, you cannot compare it to the clinical research, and we marked those masks down for it."
About BestRedLightMask
BestRedLightMask is an independent review site that ranks red light and LED face masks on the specifications brands publish, including wavelengths, light power, FDA clearance and price. It was founded in 2026 by Robbie Allen, who posts as The TRT Dad and tests red light, sauna and PEMF devices on himself before recommending them.
The site does not use affiliate links and no brand pays for placement. Its mission is to give buyers the numbers they need to compare masks on dose rather than marketing, with rankings refreshed every 30 to 90 days.
Media contact
Robbie Allen, BestRedLightMask bestredlightmask
High-resolution images of the winning mask and the full comparison table are available on request.
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