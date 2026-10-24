(MENAFN- GetNews) BestRedLightMask has named the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask the best red light therapy mask of 2026. The independent review site compared seven FDA-cleared LED face masks on published wavelengths, light power, price and evidence. HigherDOSE won as the best overall red light mask for delivering 630nm red and 830nm near-infrared at 50 mW/cm2 for $349, the lowest price of any mask on the shortlist that publishes both wavelengths. CHICAGO, IL, October 24, 2026 BestRedLightMask today named the HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask the best red light therapy mask of 2026. The $349 mask took the top spot in the site's first annual shortlist, ahead of Omnilux, CurrentBody, Solawave, Dr. Dennis Gross, Therabody and Shark. HigherDOSE won on light delivered per dollar. It pairs 630nm red with 830nm near-infrared at a combined 50 mW/cm2, higher than Omnilux and CurrentBody (both 30 mW/cm2), at the lowest price of any mask on the list that publishes both wavelengths. It is FDA cleared and backed by a 120-day money-back guarantee, the longest return window of the seven. The full review is at bestredlightmask. How the masks were ranked Seven masks were compared on six criteria: published wavelengths, light power (irradiance), FDA clearance, price, session time and fit, and published evidence. Every figure was taken from the brand's US product page or a named third-party review in October 2026. Brands that do not publish a specification were marked down rather than estimated.

Rank Mask Best for Price (USD) Wavelengths Light power 1 HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask Best overall $349 630nm, 830nm 50 mW/cm2 2 Omnilux Contour Face Clinical pedigree $395 633nm, 830nm 30 mW/cm2 3 CurrentBody Skin LED Mask Series 2 Mature skin $469.99 633nm, 830nm, 1072nm 30 mW/cm2 4 Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro 3-minute sessions $399 605, 630, 660, 830nm 65 mW/cm2 5 Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro Acne plus anti-ageing $455 630, 880, 605, 415nm Not published 6 Therabody TheraFace Mask Vibration, most LEDs $649.99 633, 830, 415nm Not published 7 Shark CryoGlow Puffy eyes, cooling pads $349.99 Not published Not published

From the reviewer

"Most LED mask reviews rank on brand name or price. We ranked on the numbers the brands publish, and the gap is wider than people expect," said Robbie Allen, founder of BestRedLightMask. "HigherDOSE delivers more light per minute than masks costing $100 to $300 more, publishes every figure a buyer needs, and gives you 120 days to decide. That is why it is our best overall."

Allen added: "Three of the seven masks do not publish their light power at all. If a brand will not tell you the dose, you cannot compare it to the clinical research, and we marked those masks down for it."

About BestRedLightMask

BestRedLightMask is an independent review site that ranks red light and LED face masks on the specifications brands publish, including wavelengths, light power, FDA clearance and price. It was founded in 2026 by Robbie Allen, who posts as The TRT Dad and tests red light, sauna and PEMF devices on himself before recommending them.

The site does not use affiliate links and no brand pays for placement. Its mission is to give buyers the numbers they need to compare masks on dose rather than marketing, with rankings refreshed every 30 to 90 days.

Media contact

Robbie Allen, BestRedLightMask bestredlightmask

High-resolution images of the winning mask and the full comparison table are available on request.