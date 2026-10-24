MENAFN - GetNews)"Rocket Marketing tops 2026 roofing rankings"Rocket Marketing ranked #1 among eight leading roofing marketing agencies in a weighted evaluation covering documented results, industry experience, technical expertise, marketing capabilities, lead tracking, and client terms.

TAMPA, FL - Oct. 24, 2026 – Rocket Marketing has been named the #1 roofing marketing company in a recent evaluation of eight leading roofing marketing agencies. The ranking highlights its Google lead generation, custom-built roofing software, and support for converting inquiries into booked inspections.

The ranking used a weighted scoring model covering documented roofing results, industry expertise, years of marketing experience, technical expertise and software development, marketing capabilities, lead tracking, client terms, and pricing transparency.

Rocket Marketing earned the top position for established local roofers seeking more retail roofing leads from Google and help turning those inquiries into booked inspections.

Connecting Google Marketing With Booked Inspections

Rocket Marketing combines SEO, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, Google Maps optimization, and website design to reach homeowners searching for roof repairs and replacements.

Its services extend beyond generating inquiries. Call handling, automated follow-up, CRM integration, and booking support help contractors respond to homeowners and move leads toward inspections. Weekly reporting and meetings give clients an opportunity to review campaign performance, lead quality, and priorities.

The company also works with one roofing contractor per city, giving participating clients an exclusive agency relationship within their local market.

Custom-Built Software for Roofing Companies

Rocket Marketing develops its own CRM, call tracking systems, automated lead follow-up, multiple WordPress plugins, and a Chrome extension for backing up Local Services Ads data.

Its roofing toolkit WordPress plugin includes storm alerts, a roofing material comparison tool, and Google review QR codes. The company also supports integrations with platforms including Roofr, AccuLynx, JobNimbus, ServiceTitan, CompanyCam, and Zapier.

These development capabilities help connect marketing campaigns with the systems contractors use to manage inquiries, follow up with homeowners, and book inspections.

Documented Roofing Lead Growth

The comparison features Rocket Marketing's RoofX case study, which reports growth from 25 leads to more than 155 leads in 30 days through a combination of Google Ads, Local Services Ads, and SEO.

The evaluation also considers seven other agencies serving roofing contractors: Hook Agency, Roofing Webmasters, Contractor Marketing Pros, RYNO Strategic Solutions, Comrade Digital Marketing, Jives Media, and Contractor Dynamics.

Each agency profile explains its services, differentiators, strengths, limitations, and best-fit customer.

The comparison was researched and published by Sean Gallagher, founder of Rocket Marketing. His affiliation is disclosed, and the rankings reflect his assessment using the stated weighted scoring model.

About Rocket Marketing

Rocket Marketing helps roofing companies generate retail roofing leads through SEO, Google Ads, Local Services Ads, Google Maps, and website design. Its services combine marketing with custom software, tracking, automation, and booking support. Founder Sean Gallagher's digital industry experience dates back to 1998.

For more information, visit RocketMarketingInc or request a consultatio.