MENAFN - GetNews)"Arctic-Temp Ice Machine Longwood, Florida"As bakeries plan for fourth-quarter production, the ice maker manufacturer of Arctic-Temp® industrial ice machines explains how mixing friction, room heat, and batch schedules determine daily ice needs.

LONGWOOD, FL – October 24, 2026 - For commercial bakeries, final dough temperature is one of the few variables that can be controlled batch by batch, and ice is often the most practical way to control it. Holiday Ice, Inc., a manufacturer of Arctic-Temp® vertical tube industrial ice machines, is sharing buyer guidance for bakeries evaluating on-site ice production, centered on a target final dough temperature of 75-78°F.

Why Mixing Water Needs Ice

High-speed mixing adds heat, and dough that climbs above 78°F ferments faster and varies from batch to batch. Bakers back-calculate the water temperature they need from the target dough temperature, room temperature, flour temperature, and the mixer's friction factor. In an illustrative example, a 72°F room with 70°F flour calls for water near 70°F. In an 85°F room with 80°F flour, the same math calls for water near 39°F, colder than most tap water can deliver. At that point, ice becomes a production input.

Sizing Daily Ice Volume

Holiday Ice's bakery guidance puts typical daily ice requirements at 2,500 to 10,000 lbs, from single-shift artisan bakeries to 24-hour industrial plants. Arctic-Temp systems come in four tiers: 2,500, 4,500, 6,500 and 10,000 lbs per day, rated at 100°F ambient air and 70°F incoming water, a conservative baseline for hot climates.

"Bakers don't buy ice for its own sake. They buy predictable dough," said Bob Maley, President of Holiday Ice, Inc. "The right machine is sized to your hottest day and your busiest shift, not your average one."

Remote vs. Skid-Mounted

Arctic-Temp ice machines are available in both skid-mounted and remote configurations. Skid-mounted units, designated by model numbers containing SM-L and SM-B, feature the ice machine and condensing unit on a single skid, making them ideal for customers seeking a compact footprint. Remote units, identified by model numbers with AR-L and RCU, offer flexibility by allowing the ice machine to be installed indoors or externally, with the condensing unit placed in the most convenient location, similar to how an HVAC condenser is positioned outside a home while the air handler remains inside.

Bakery operators can review capacity tiers and buyer FAQs and seek free technical support and service manuals for all models.

Arctic-Temp industrial ice machines have no moving parts in the freezing zone and use standard, locally sourceable components that are shipped and supported worldwide.

About Holiday Ice, Inc.

Holiday Ice, Inc. designs and manufactures Arctic-Temp® vertical tube industrial ice machines for commercial and industrial applications where dependable production and simplified maintenance are critical. With more than 60 years of operating history, the company focuses on mid-range capacities from approximately 2,500 to 10,000 pounds of cracked ice per day. Engineering emphasis is placed on rugged simplicity: Type-304 stainless steel, hand-assembled and TIG-welded construction, vertical double-walled evaporator tubes, no moving parts in the freezing zone, Copeland compressors, and locally sourceable standard parts. Units come in remote (AR-L, RCU) and skid-mounted (SM-L, SM-B) configurations and carry a one-year parts warranty and a five-year evaporator tube warranty.