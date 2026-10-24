TJ Avazona's Founders In Focus Vol. 3 Reaches #1 In Three Amazon Categories

MENAFN - GetNews) Founders in Focus: Inside the Journeys & Decisions of Visionary Entrepreneurs, the third book in TJ Avazona's Founders in Focus series, has reached #1 in three Amazon categories: Shopping & Commerce Reference, Global Marketing, and Commerce. The collection features candid accounts from twelve entrepreneurs about the risks, mistakes and difficult decisions behind their businesses.

Edinburgh, UK / October 24th, 2026 – Founders in Focus: Inside the Journeys & Decisions of Visionary Entrepreneurs, the third book in the Founders in Focus serie by personal branding expert TJ Avazona and contributing authors, reached #1 in three Amazon categories, Shopping & Commerce Reference, Global Marketing, and Commerce.

The book brings together twelve entrepreneurs from industries including AI and technology, fine dining, functional medicine, media, SEO, early childhood education, investing, fitness retail, publishing, organic feminine care and newborn care.

Each chapter offers a firsthand account of building a business through uncertainty. Contributors describe how they tested different approaches, responded to setbacks and adapted when plans did not work, covering both the risks that paid off and the mistakes that forced a change of course.

Edited by Avazona, the book is written for entrepreneurs at every stage, from those developing a first idea to those making decisions about growth and long-term direction. Rather than presenting entrepreneurship as a straight path to success, it treats building a business as a process of continuous learning, with lessons readers can apply to their own work.

The book is available now on Amazon.

About the Author:

TJ Avazona is a personal branding expert who helps founders and executives build public credibility through press features, podcasts and earned media. He is the founder of Avazona Ltd, a media placement agency established in 2018 that has worked with more than 1,000 clients and secured over 3,000 media placements. He is also the author of the Founders in Focus book series, a collection of candid entrepreneurial stories about setbacks, difficult decisions and lessons learned.