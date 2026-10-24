Bridgeyear Receives Comfort Systems USA Foundation Grant To Bring HVAC Career Exploration To More Houston Students

MENAFN - GetNews)"Career Test Drive HVAC"Funding supports expansion of the hands-on Career Test Drive® HVAC Technician Module as local students finish HVAC certification training.

HOUSTON, TX – October 24, 2026 - BridgeYear, a Houston-based nonprofit connecting underserved youth to careers and educational pathways that lead to economic stability and independence, announced that it has received a grant from the Comfort Systems USA Foundation to expand its Career Test Drive® HVAC Technician Module across Houston-area schools.

The grant directly boosts BridgeYear's hands-on career exploration program, which brings physical simulation stations onto school campuses. Students get to try real job tasks, like troubleshooting an automotive electrical system, drawing blood in a lab setup, or wiring a mock circuit, before making big decisions about life after high school. With new funding from the Comfort Systems USA Foundation, thousands more Houston students will get to test out heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration careers, a skilled trade in constant demand across the region.

“Many students have simply never had a chance to picture themselves working in HVAC,” said Victoria Chen, Co-Founder and Executive Director of BridgeYear.“This support from the Comfort Systems USA Foundation lets us put real tools in students' hands. They get to discover opportunities they might never have considered and see an actual path to a living wage.”

Career exploration is just the starting point. Through BridgeYear's Career Cohort program, students move from trying a career to preparing for it. BridgeYear connects graduating seniors to specialized technical programs, removing financial barriers and offering coaching until they secure a job. The organization's HVAC pathway is a 10-week, hands-on program offered in partnership with Texas Technical Trade School and The Training Center of Air Conditioning and Heating.

That pipeline is already delivering results. Eight BridgeYear students recently completed their HVAC certification training at Texas Technical Trade School. Their milestone was made possible through joint support from Comfort Systems USA Foundation, Capital IDEA Houston, and Texas Technical Trade School.

“By encouraging students to 'try on' high-growth, high-demand careers in the skilled trades, BridgeYear is helping young people discover opportunities they may never have considered,” said Comfort Systems USA Foundation in a statement.“Together, we're building awareness, creating pathways to rewarding careers, and investing in Houston's future workforce.”

Chen noted that these community partnerships are essential to changing how young people view non-degree options. "These collaborations create lasting pathways to meaningful careers and economic mobility for young Houstonians. We are deeply grateful to our partners for believing in our students."

BridgeYear continues to expand access to postsecondary options that go beyond the four-year degree, including earn-and-learn programs, short-term certification cohorts, and associate degree programs with local community colleges.

About BridgeYear

Founded in 2016, BridgeYear is a Houston-based nonprofit connecting underserved youth to careers and educational pathways that lead to economic stability and independence. Through hands-on simulations, digital navigation tools, and advising, BridgeYear ensures every high school graduate has a clear, actionable plan for their future.

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