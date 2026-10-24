PSI Mud Gas Separators Support Safer Gas Kick Control

MENAFN - GetNews)"PSI Mud Gas Separator"Process Solutions International builds mud gas separators that vent free gas from drilling fluid and return clean fluid to the mud system.

Houston, TX – October 24, 2026 - Process Solutions International (PSI) is drawing attention to the mud gas separator, the vessel that protects a drilling crew when gas reaches the surface. PSI designs and manufactures mud gas separator that remove free gas from drilling fluid returns, vent it safely away from the rig floor, and send the cleaned fluid back to the mud system.

Why This Equipment Matters

When a well takes a gas kick, the fluid returning through the choke manifold carries free gas. Without a properly sized separator, that gas can overwhelm the system and put people and equipment at risk. A mud gas separator gives operators a controlled way to handle that gas while drilling fluid stays in circulation.

A Complete Gas Management Approach

PSI builds its separators as part of a full gas management line. They work alongside PSI vAK vacuum and atmospheric degassers, which remove entrained gas during normal drilling. The separator manages large volumes of free gas during well control events. The degasser restores fluid quality afterward. Together they give a rig two layers of protection.

Engineering Backed by Quality Systems

Process Solutions International manufactures to ISO 9001:2015 and carries UL, ATEX/IECEx, CEMA, and ANSI/API certifications across its product lines. Since 1991, PSI has built equipment that transfers, mixes, and conveys all types of products for oilfield drilling, mining, construction, and environmental remediation customers around the world.

"A mud gas separator may sit idle for weeks, then become the most important vessel on location within minutes," said Kye Keliehor of Process Solutions International. "We build ours for that moment."

Operators and drilling contractors can review configurations and request details on the PSI mud gas separators page.

About Process Solutions International

Process Solutions International is an industrial equipment manufacture that supports all aspects of liquid and solids treatment processes worldwide. Its product lines include industrial pumps, material handling equipment, gas management systems, and cleaning and filtration systems under the MAX2000, MAKDADDY, and vAK brands. Learn more at Process Solutions International.

More information is available at psimax2000.

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