Waco Garage Door Repair Company Awarded Platinum Dealer Status By Amarr Garage Doors

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Platinum status is nice, but a plaque doesn't fix a garage door; our techs do. We install every garage door like it's going on our own house, and if something isn't right, we come back and make it right. That's how we've worked for decades, and it's not going to change.” Joe Wollard, General Manager, Loop 340 Overhead Door"Loop 340 Overhead Door, a garage door repair company in Waco, TX, has been awarded Platinum Dealer status by Amarr Garage Doors. The company installs and repairs Amarr doors for homes and businesses in Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, Hewitt, Woodway, China Spring, and Hillsboro.

WACO, Texas, October 24, 2026: Waco Garage Door Repair Company Loop 340 Overhead Door, a locally owned garage door company, has been awarded Platinum Dealer status by Amarr Garage Doors. The company sells, installs, and repairs garage doors for homes and businesses in Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, Hewitt, Woodway, China Spring, and Hillsboro.

Amarr Garage Doors was established in 1951 and says it works with more than 3,000 professional independent garage door dealers. Amarr manufactures the doors, and Loop 340 Overhead Door is the local Waco garage door dealer that installs and services them. The Platinum award recognizes Loop 340 Overhead Door as one of the Amarr dealers at the highest level.

As a Platinum dealer, Loop 340 Overhead Door collaborates with Amarr on garage door products, and the Amarr product line shapes the doors the company offers.

Loop 340 Overhead Door is also affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and has been BBB accredited since 2018.

Homeowners and business owners in Central Texas use Loop 340 Overhead Door for repairs, new installations, and replacements. Worn springs, broken cables, and weather damage cause most garage door repair calls. A timely repair prevents a small problem, like a worn spring, from becoming a larger failure. Fast service also helps people keep their garage doors working safely.

A garage door is a large part of what a house shows the street. The 2024 Cost vs. Value report found that garage door replacement returned an average of 194% of its cost at resale. That ranked first among the projects in the report.

“Platinum status is nice, but a plaque doesn't fix a garage door. Our techs do,” said Joe Wollard, general manager of Loop 340 Overhead Door.“We install every door like it's going on our own house, and if something isn't right, we come back and make it right. That's how we've worked for decades, and that's a big part of what qualifies us for this award.”

A good install matters as much as the door. The work requires skilled, OSHA-certified technicians. They check the opening, set the tracks level, balance the springs, and test the opener and safety sensors before they leave. Loop 340 Overhead Door also repairs broken springs, cables, rollers, and openers on doors from any brand.

A dealer award is not a reason to buy a new door. Many homeowners replace a door that needs a $200 spring or a new set of rollers. Loop 340 Overhead Door will tell customers when a repair is the smarter choice, even when the sale would be bigger.

Homeowners and business owners in Central Texas can call (254) 662-0220 or visit their website to schedule a repair or request a replacement quote. The showroom is at 817 S Loop 340 in Waco.

About Loop 340 Overhead Door

Loop 340 Overhead Door is a locally owned garage door company in Waco, TX, and is owned by Thomas A. Wright. The company is a Platinum Amarr dealer, is affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, and has been BBB accredited since 2018. Its OSHA-certified technicians handle garage door repair, spring replacement, new door installation, and opener service. The company serves Waco, Temple, Belton, Killeen, Hewitt, Woodway, China Spring, and Hillsboro. Learn more at .