Hirehawk Recognized As One Of The Fastest Growing Legal Staffing Agencies For US Law Firms In 2026 Industry Poll

MENAFN - GetNews)"Company logo for Hirehawk - one of the Fastest Growing Legal Staffing Agencies for US Law Firms"A private legal industry survey highlights HireHawk's growing contribution in the US legal staffing space for hiring legal secretaries, paralegals, and administrative teams.

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 24, 2026 - Hirehawk, a Los Angeles-based legal staffing agency, has been named as one of the fastest growing legal staffing agencies for US law firms in a recent private industry poll. The recognition comes as personal injury firms and mid-to-large law practices increasingly transition back-office administrative operations to specialized offshore & remote talent.

As operational costs and caseloads rise, law firm partners and senior attorneys frequently spend high-value hours on routine administrative tasks. Hirehawk addresses this bottleneck by providing fully vetted legal secretaries, paralegals, and legal assistants who integrate directly into firm workflows to handle core duties such as court filings, document preparation, and case management support.

"Senior lawyers often find themselves bogged down by routine administrative tasks that take time away from high-leverage work," said David Manshoory, Founder of HireHawk. "Our goal is to provide firms with high-quality administrative capacity so legal leaders can focus on growing their practice and serving clients."

According to HireHawk, approximately 70% of law firms reaching out to the agency seek remote legal secretaries, paralegals, and administrative assistants. While many firm leaders have no prior experience with global hiring, successful initial placements quickly overcome hesitation. The agency currently averages three to five placements per client firm, with initial hires frequently expanding into broader team support.

Manshoory highlights four critical criteria for successful remote and offshore legal placements:



US Legal Experience: Candidates must have prior experience with US legal processes, jargon, and administrative standards.

Time Zone Alignment: Staff must operate during standard US business hours to ensure real-time collaboration.

Technical Readiness: Talent must be equipped with secure, reliable hardware and high-speed internet to manage daily operations smoothly. English fluency: Candidates must have full professional fluency in English for seamless firm communication. Additionally many law firms we work with request bilingual candidates who are fluent in both English & Spanish to support them with diverse client bases.

Law firm founders, managing partners, and HR leaders exploring remote legal staffing can request a consultation at hirehawk/industries/law-firm.

About Hirehawk Staffing

Hirehawk helps high-growth US law firms build resilient teams through specialized recruiting, rigorous candidate vetting, and flexible staffing models. The agency provides fully managed global talent across five international markets alongside direct-hire placements for US-based roles. Hirehawk handles end-to-end recruitment, vetting, payroll, compliance, and ongoing management support.