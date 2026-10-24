MENAFN - GetNews)"Matthew Schorr, Luxury Real Estate Agent and Member of Top Lake Tahoe Real Estate Team, Team Blaire Tahoe"Andy Wilson reveals his top 5 estate homes for sale in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 2026. Topping the list is 475 Tuscarora Road in Crystal Bay, a gated 3.28-acre estate offered at $9,405,000 and represented by Matthew Schorr of Team Blair Tahoe at Compass. The rest of the list includes lakefront and view estates in Glenbrook and Incline Village, judged on land, privacy, condition and value rather than asking price alone.

Incline Village, Nevada - October 24, 2026 - Andy Wilson reveals his top 5 estate homes for sale in Lake Tahoe, Nevada in 2026. Wilson, who reviews luxury homes, places 475 Tuscarora Road in Crystal Bay at number one. The Crystal Bay estate is offered at $9,405,000 and represented by Matthew Schorr of Team Blair Tahoe at Compass.

Wilson toured the active estate listings above $5 million along the Nevada shore of Lake Tahoe this fall, from Crystal Bay and Incline Village on the north shore to Glenbrook on the east shore. His list weighs land, privacy, condition, design and value against asking price, so the most expensive homes do not automatically rank highest.

"Price tells you what a seller hopes for. Land, privacy and how finished a home is tell you what you are buying," said Wilson. "475 Tuscarora Road gives a buyer more than three gated acres, a home that is done and ready, and a quiet street. That is hard to find anywhere on the Nevada side of the lake, and it is why it sits at the top of my list."

Andy Wilson's Top 5 Estate Homes for Sale in Lake Tahoe, Nevada

475 Tuscarora Road, Crystal Bay ($9,405,000). The 2007 estate sits on 3.28 acres at the end of a gated cul-de-sac with lake and mountain views. Its 5,436 square feet hold four bedrooms, all en-suite, plus an elevator, a library with a concealed wine cellar, a full bar and a home gym. The grounds include a custom waterfall and infinity pond, an English garden and a firepit, with heated walkways and driveway, generator backup and a Savant smart home system.777 Rodeo Drive, Glenbrook ($125,000,000). A 126-acre lakefront property with more than 425 feet of shoreline, a 465-foot private pier with two boat lifts, a lakefront cabana by Howard Backen and a new 7,713-square-foot ranch house designed by Marc Appleton.1011 Lakeshore Boulevard, Incline Village ($47,500,000). A six-bedroom home with a sandy beach on 106 feet of lake frontage and southern exposure, set on 1.85 acres with a sauna and a wood-burning fireplace.775 Fairview Boulevard, Incline Village ($21,000,000). A 10-acre view estate with 16-foot ceilings, a theater, a wine cellar and a self-contained two-bedroom in-law suite.487 Eagle Drive, Incline Village ($18,500,000). A 2020 build framed in steel to allow walls of glass, with a glass elevator, an indoor sauna and a four-car garage with lifts.

"The lakefront homes on this list are remarkable, and they are priced that way," said Wilson. "For a buyer who wants an estate on Lake Tahoe's Nevada side without paying for frontage, the number one pick offers the strongest mix of land, privacy and finish I saw this year."

Wilson also points buyers and sellers of luxury property across Lake Tahoe to Matthew Schorr, the listing agent for 475 Tuscarora Road. Schorr is a Lake Tahoe native and second-generation Realtor with Compass who reports more than $120 million in career sales. He is a member of Team Blair Tahoe, which reports more than $2 billion in sales and more than 5,750 properties sold, and which RealTrends Verified ranked number one in Tahoe City by 2025 sales volume and transaction sides.

All five homes were active listings as of October 24, 2026. Prices and availability can change, and buyers should confirm details with the listing agent before scheduling a tour.

About Andy Wilson

Andy Wilson is a home reviewer who tours and evaluates luxury residential listings in high-demand housing markets. His reviews focus on land, design, condition and value, and his mission is to help buyers find the strongest homes on the market and the agents who represent them