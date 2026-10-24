Top Luxury Interior Designer In The Bay Area, Saga Interiors, Marks 10 Years Of Residential Design

MENAFN - GetNews)"Mahsa Afsharpour, Founder of Saga Interiors, Top Luxury Interior Designer in the Bay Area"Saga Interiors, the boutique interior design firm founded by Mahsa Afsharpour in Millbrae, California, marks 10 years since its founding in 2016. The firm, a top luxury interior designer in the Bay Area, has grown from a single child's bedroom into full-service design of multi-million dollar residences, with work spanning a MyDomaine-featured San Francisco penthouse, Peninsula family homes and a restored 1931 Spanish Revival house in San Mateo.

Millbrae, California - October 24, 2026 - Saga Interiors, the boutique residential and commercial interior design firm founded by principal designer Mahsa Afsharpour, marks 10 years in business this year. Afsharpour founded the Millbrae-based studio in 2016, starting with a single child's bedroom, and has since grown it into a full-service practice designing multi-million dollar residences across San Francisco and the Bay Area, according to the firm.

The anniversary comes as Saga continues to build its standing among the top luxury interior designers in the Bay Area, with a portfolio that includes a San Francisco penthouse, Peninsula family homes and a restored Spanish Revival house. The firm's work centers on whole homes rather than single rooms: whole-home design and furnishing, luxury renovations and remodels, and new construction interior design, managed from first drawings through installation and styling. Its inquiry page states that renovation projects typically begin at $150,000 or more in overall scope, furnishing projects require a two-room minimum, and design fees begin at $10,000.

Afsharpour's path to design began in 1986, when her family fled Iran during the Iran-Iraq war and settled in Gothenburg, Sweden. She was six. In a post on the firm's blog, The Story Behind Saga Interiors, she recalls an apartment that was beige from floor to ceiling and the day her mother finally agreed to paint it sky blue, which she credits with showing her how much a space affects whether a family feels safe. The firm's name is a nod to that history: in Swedish, saga means story or fairy tale. "Design is more than how a space looks," Afsharpour wrote.

Over the past decade the firm's featured projects have covered a range of Bay Area homes. At 181 Fremont in San Francisco, Saga designed a 2,575-square-foot, three-bedroom penthouse that Afsharpour began while the unit was in its final stages of construction; the home was later the subject of a MyDomaine home tour and anchors the firm's guide for homeowners looking for a luxury interior designer in San Francisco. In Hillsborough, Refined Comfort furnished a family's newly purchased home. In San Mateo, Casa Renacimiento refreshed a 1931 Spanish Revival house for a young family, simplifying a busy beamed ceiling, arching doorways and rebuilding the kitchen before the family's second child arrived. Villa Granada, a Spanish Mediterranean home in Crocker Heights, was furnished entirely in performance fabrics for a family that hosts often.

According to the firm's press page, Saga has been selected for Architectural Digest's AD PRO Directory in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. Afsharpour has also been quoted in Apartment Therapy, The Spruce and The Everygirl, and was profiled by CanvasRebel in 2023.

Before founding Saga, Afsharpour spent more than 15 years at a Fortune 500 company, where she worked in project management, people leadership and communication, according to the firm. She also has a background in psychology. Saga describes its style as warm modern, drawing on Persian heritage, Scandinavian minimalism and California's indoor-outdoor living. In a January 2026 blog post on the Marin County Civic Center, Afsharpour pointed to the Frank Lloyd Wright building as an example of timeless design built from a few basic materials. "You don't need more. You need better: more thoughtful, more intentional," she wrote.

Saga Interiors holds a 5.0-star rating on Yelp. Joyce T., a whole-home client, wrote, "My whole house was decorated quickly and within budget, every room feels cohesive, comfortable and a reflection of what I wanted."

Entering its second decade, Saga Interiors continues to take on whole-home design, renovation and new construction projects across San Francisco, the Peninsula and the wider Bay Area. Inquiries can be made through the firm's website.

About Saga Interiors

Saga Interiors is a boutique residential and commercial interior design firm based in Millbrae, California, founded in 2016 by principal designer Mahsa Afsharpour. The firm provides whole-home design and furnishing, luxury renovations and remodels, and new construction interior design across the San Francisco Bay Area. Its warm modern style draws on Persian, Scandinavian and California influences. The firm's stated mission is to design homes that serve as a personal sanctuary and reflect the story of the people who live in them.