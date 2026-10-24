Top Luxury Hillsborough Real Estate Agent Jenn Gilson Lists New Estate For $19,500,000

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jenn Gilson, Top Luxury Realtor in Hillsborough, California"Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty, a top luxury Hillsborough real estate agent, has listed 2265 Ralston Avenue in Lower North Hillsborough at $19,500,000. The new-construction estate is planned with a 5,132 square foot five-bedroom main residence, a detached two-bedroom ADU, a JADU concept and a future pool and spa on approximately 22,752 square feet. The listing follows Gilson's record $70,000,000 sale of Villa de Verano, the highest home sale in Hillsborough history.

Hillsborough, California - October 24, 2026 - Jenn Gilson of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has listed 2265 Ralston Avenue, a new-construction estate in Lower North Hillsborough, at $19,500,000. The estate is being built from the ground up on a parcel of approximately 22,752 square feet and is being offered while construction is underway, which allows a buyer to follow the build before completion.

Gilson is a Hillsborough Realtor who was born and raised in the town and lives there with her family. Hillsborough is an entirely residential community with half-acre minimum lots, a 2,500 square foot minimum home size and no commercial zoning, so new estate construction comes to market one parcel at a time. Lower North Hillsborough sits near the Burlingame border and is known for tree-lined streets and some of the town's most historic estates.

The plans for 2265 Ralston Avenue call for a two-story main residence of 5,132 square feet with five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two powder rooms, along with an attached two-car garage of 524 square feet. A detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) of approximately 800 square feet adds two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a great room, a full kitchen, laundry, a fireplace and a private entry. A preliminary concept for an attached junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) of approximately 500 square feet provides flexible space for guests, staff, multigenerational living or a home office.

Outdoor plans include a future pool and spa, covered patios and porches, stone patio areas, landscaped gardens, a private gated entry, guest parking and electric-vehicle-ready infrastructure. The estate is being built by RG Developments, with interiors by Candace Cavanaugh Interiors. Progress is being documented on a dedicated Instagram account for the property. Final dimensions and square footage remain subject to architectural and field verification.

The listing follows a record year for Gilson in Hillsborough. She was the listing agent for Villa de Verano at 3000 Ralston Avenue, which closed at $70,000,000 in August 2026, the highest home sale in Hillsborough history. The 12.5-acre estate features a main residence by architect Andrew Skurman. In June 2025 she sold the Bing Crosby Estate for $25,000,000, and following its renovation she was engaged to bring the property back to market at $28,995,000 in 2026.

Gilson is the number one female real estate agent in Hillsborough and Burlingame, according to RealTrends Verified 2025 data, which also records $167,550,000 in sales volume across 38 transaction sides for her that year. She holds a 5.0 rating across 86 Zillow reviews. Her work in Hillsborough luxury real estate centers on estate properties, historic homes and new construction across the San Francisco Peninsula.

Client feedback published on her website points to the planning behind her listings. In a client testimonial, a seller wrote: "From our first discussion, to her detailed market analysis and property assessment, and ultimately her marketing strategy and execution she was a pro."

Plans, renderings and construction updates for the property are available on the 2265 Ralston Avenue listing page. Private consultations about the estate can be arranged through the Gilson Team.

About Jenn Gilson Real Estate

Jenn Gilson Real Estate is the Burlingame-based practice of Realtor Jenn Gilson and the Gilson Team, affiliated with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty. Gilson has more than 20 years of experience in San Francisco Peninsula real estate, representing sellers and buyers in Hillsborough, Burlingame, San Mateo and surrounding communities. The team's mission is to deliver results through careful pricing, presentation and strategic marketing, backed by local expertise and the global Sotheby's International Realty network.