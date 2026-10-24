Leading Car Accident Lawyer In Port St. Lucie, FL Shares How Accepting Policy Limits Too Soon May Put Uninsured Motorist Claims At Risk

Port St. Lucie, Fla. - October 24, 2026 - Graves Thomas Injury Law Group is cautioning Florida crash victims that accepting an at-fault driver's full policy limits can carry hidden consequences. A release signed at the wrong time, or without proper approvals, can jeopardize a separate uninsured or underinsured motorist (UM) claim, often the larger source of recovery.

Joseph H. Graves, a top personal injury lawyer in Port St. Lucie, FL, points to a recent, still-unpublished Fourth District Court of Appeal decision, Progressive American Insurance Company v. Heimler. The injured driver held $500,000 in UM coverage, while the at-fault driver carried only $10,000 in liability coverage. His first attorney released the at-fault driver without the UM insurer's consent, giving the carrier grounds to challenge the larger claim.

The issue centers on subrogation, the UM insurer's right to recover what it pays from the responsible driver. Under section 627.727(6), Florida Statutes, written notice of a proposed settlement must go by certified or registered mail to every UM carrier, which then has 30 days to approve it or pay the same amount itself. According to Graves, a leading auto accident attorney in Port St. Lucie, FL, skipping this step creates a presumption that the insurer was harmed.

In Heimler, evidence of the at-fault driver's probable insolvency overcame that presumption. The claimant in Muth v. AIU Insurance Co. was less fortunate, losing UM benefits after failing to timely rebut it. For Graves, a well-known trial lawyer in Port St. Lucie, FL, the contrast shows why no one should count on the exception.

“A policy limits offer can feel like the finish line, but it is often only the beginning of the analysis,” said Joseph H. Graves, BCS.“Before any client signs a release, our team identifies every available UM policy and confirms the settlement protects those benefits.”

Anyone weighing a policy limits offer should speak with Graves, a leading serious injury attorney in Port St. Lucie, FL, and the firm's board-certified team before signing anything. Visit to schedule a consultation.

About Graves Thomas Injury Law Group

Founded in 2005 by attorney Joseph H. Graves, Graves Thomas Injury Law Group is a veteran-owned, community-rooted firm serving individuals and families across the Treasure Coast and throughout Florida. Led by Graves alongside shareholder Matthew M. Thomas, the firm's team of trial attorneys handles personal injury and wrongful death matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, dog bites, and nursing home negligence. Its mission is to treat every client like family while advocating aggressively for the best possible outcome in each case.