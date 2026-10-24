Flowlister Announces Black Friday Sale With Free Crosslisting On Every Yearly Plan

MENAFN - GetNews)"It's AI, so it's going to miss things, and a person still checks every listing. What it takes off your plate is the typing. A year of Starter works out to about $15 a month, and crosslisting is free for the first 12 months."The AI eBay listing tool sells Starter for $179.99 a year and Pro for $449.99 a year, each with its Poshmark and Mercari crosslisting add-on free for the first 12 months, from Black Friday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 1. Current and former paying customers can buy two days early, starting Nov. 25.

KINGMAN, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2026 - FlowLister, the AI eBay listing software founded by Chris Taylor in 2025 and built by Taylor Family Software, serving eBay resellers in the United States, will sell yearly plans for the first time over Black Friday, and every yearly plan includes its crosslisting add-on free for the first 12 months.

Starter costs $179.99 for a year and Pro costs $449.99, about 25 percent less than paying month to month.

Until now, FlowLister's subscriptions billed monthly. Starter is $19.99 a month, or $239.88 over 12 months. Pro is $49.99 a month, or $599.88. The yearly price saves $59.89 on Starter and $149.89 on Pro, which is about three months free.

The crosslisting add-on posts an eBay listing to Poshmark and Mercari from the seller's own Chrome browser. It normally costs $9.99 a month, or $119.88 a year. When a Poshmark sale comes in, FlowLister ends the eBay listing. It did that 11 times out of 11 since Sept. 27. After the first 12 months, crosslisting ends unless the seller adds it at the normal price.

A seller who pays monthly for Starter and crosslisting spends $359.76 a year. The Black Friday Starter plan is $179.99 with both. Sellers who already pay for monthly crosslisting keep that billing unless they ask FlowLister to stop it.

The sale opens to everyone at 12:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, Nov. 27, and closes at 11:59 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Current and former paying FlowLister customers get 48 hours of early access, starting at 12:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The offer covers Starter and Pro only.

Yearly buyers get the plan's full monthly allowance every month: 95 listing credits and 25 Worth It checks a month on Starter, 375 credits and 100 checks on Pro. Unused listing credits roll over with no cap. Yearly plans renew each year at the same price until the customer cancels. Free crosslisting does not renew with them.

A customer who switches from a monthly plan on the website has the monthly subscription end when the yearly plan starts, and a new month of credits is added to what's left. iPhone app subscribers cancel in iPhone Settings first.

Per listing, Starter drops from about 21 cents to about 16 cents. Pro drops from about 13 cents to about 10 cents.

FlowLister turns item photos into a draft eBay listing with a title, item specifics, a description, a suggested price and shipping details. The seller checks the draft and publishes to eBay.

The AI drafts a listing in about a minute at the median, the company measured in October. About one in six suggested prices comes straight from recent eBay sold listings. The rest are AI estimates, checked against sold data when a match turns up.

"It's AI, so it's going to miss things, and a person still checks every listing," said Chris Taylor, founder of FlowLister. "What it takes off your plate is the typing. A year of Starter works out to about $15 a month, and crosslisting is free for the first 12 months."

Taylor runs Taylor Family Store, a family eBay business with more than 3,800 active listings, and has sold on eBay since 2020. FlowLister puts 15 percent of its revenue toward its local church and Tools for Teens, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Plan details are on the FlowLister Black Friday page:

About FlowLister

FlowLister, the AI eBay listing software founded by Chris Taylor in 2025 and built by Taylor Family Software, serving eBay resellers in the United States, turns item photos into a title, description, item specifics, a suggested price and shipping details, then publishes to eBay. The company is based in Kingman, Arizona. For more information, visit