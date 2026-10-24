META Tactical Highlights Universal Pistol Chassis Design For Modular Firearm Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) META Tactical also provides product documentation to help customers understand compatibility, installation requirements, and supported accessories. Users should consult the applicable product manual and seek qualified assistance when necessary to ensure safe handling and correct installation.

Plantation, Florida - October 24, 2026 -

META Tactical, a firearm accessories manufacturer specializing in carbine conversion kits and shooting equipment, highlights its universal pistol chassis technology designed to provide compatible handgun owners with an alternative platform configuration. The company's MX-1 chassis system focuses on modularity, compatibility, and accessory integration for recreational shooting and range use.

Universal Chassis Design and Compatibility

The universal pistol chassis

According to the company's product information, the MX-1 supports selected Glock models and other listed platforms. Compatibility depends on the specific handgun make, model, and generation, making it important for prospective customers to verify their firearm against the manufacturer's current compatibility information before making a purchase.

Modular Features and Accessory Integration

The MX-1 incorporates several design features intended to support configuration flexibility. These include an aluminum top rail for compatible optics and other accessories, M-LOK mounting points, and an AR-style charging handle. The system also offers stock or stabilizer configurations, depending on the selected package and applicable requirements.

These features reflect broader interest in modular shooting equipment that allows users to configure a platform according to their intended range activities. The chassis is designed around a compatible host handgun, meaning that fitment, operating requirements, and the manufacturer's instructions remain important considerations.

Safety and Regulatory Considerations

Firearm conversion accessories require careful attention to local, state, and federal regulations. Configurations involving stocks, stabilizing braces, barrel changes, or other components may be subject to specific legal requirements that vary by jurisdiction and can change over time.

Customers should independently verify the legal status of their intended configuration before purchasing or installing a chassis system. All firearms should be handled responsibly, stored securely, and used only in lawful settings with appropriate safety precautions.

Company Information and Product Availability

META Tactical provides information about its chassis systems, compatibility, and related accessories through its official website. Interested customers can review available product specifications and contact the company for clarification about supported handgun models, current product availability, and applicable documentation.

The company's approach reflects continued development in modular firearm accessories, where compatibility, practical design, and clear product information are relevant considerations for consumers evaluating equipment.

About The Company

META Tactical is a firearm accessories company founded in 2022 that designs, engineers, and distributes carbine conversion kits and related shooting equipment. The company develops products for firearm enthusiasts and other customers seeking modular platform options. Its product portfolio includes chassis systems designed for compatibility with selected handgun models. META Tactical's stated focus is on developing practical firearm accessories through product design, engineering, and continued platform development.