General Contractor Websites Now Offered By Scalable Websites To Turn Searches Into Quote Requests

MENAFN - GetNews)"Illustrative image for Scalable Websites showing a general contractor website on a laptop and phone, with a project gallery and quote request form, representing contractor web design services offered nationwide."Scalable Websites now offers AI-powered websites for general contractors, built to help homeowners find a contractor, view past projects and request an estimate. Plans start at $95 per month and include hosting, security and lead capture.

United States - October 24, 2026 - General contractor websites built to turn homeowner research into estimate requests are now available from Scalable Websites to contractors across the country. Scalable Websites is a website design company that builds AI-powered websites for contractors nationwide. Its general contracting sites are designed to help remodelers, builders and exterior contractors show their work and capture project inquiries before a homeowner moves on to another search result.

Why the Website Matters for General Contractors

General contracting covers a wide range of work, from kitchen and bath remodels to exterior projects. Today, many homeowners research and compare contractors online before they request a single quote. Scalable Websites builds its general contractor websites around that research phase. Each site is designed to load quickly, make calling simple and guide a visitor toward a quote request while the project is still on their mind.

What the Sites Include

Each site is structured to take a homeowner from a search result to a submitted quote request. Features include dedicated landing pages for each service a contractor offers, which are written to match how homeowners search for that work. Sites also include before-and-after project galleries built to load fast even with many photos, and custom quote request forms that send instant text and email notifications so new leads are not missed. Hosting, security and lead capture are included, with plans starting at $95 per month. Contractors who want to see how the company approaches a build can watch a short video overview from Scalable Websites.

What Contractors Should Ask Before Choosing a Website

For general contractors comparing web design options, a few practical questions can help:

Does the site load quickly on a phone? Can a homeowner call or request a quote from any page? Does each service, such as remodeling or exterior work, have its own page? How are new leads delivered, and how fast? Who is responsible for hosting, security and updates after launch? Clear answers to these questions show whether a website is built to support the business or simply to exist online.

A Word From the Company

"Most homeowners look at a contractor's website before they ever pick up the phone, so the site has to make it easy to see the work and ask for a quote," said a spokesperson for Scalable Websites. "We build every site for general contractors around that moment, and we handle hosting and security so contractors can stay focused on their projects."

How to Get Started

General contractors who want a new website, or who want to replace a site that is not producing estimate requests, can schedule a consultation with Scalable Websites to talk through their services, project photos and lead goals. Company details and updates are also available on its Google Business Profile.

Scalable Websites

Phone: (832) 979-2478

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About Scalable Websites

Scalable Websites is a website design company that builds AI-powered websites for contractors nationwide. The company designs sites for general contractors and other trades. Each site is built to turn online visitors into quote requests, and plans include hosting, security and lead capture tools. Scalable Websites works with contractor businesses across the United States.