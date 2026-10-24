US-Iran War: Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Tehran, Says Attack Could Come 'Tomorrow'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After weeks of relative calm in the United States' war with Iran, President Donald Trump has again raised the prospect of an attack, saying it“may be tomorrow”. His remarks come as he focuses on the midterm elections scheduled for 3 November.

Addressing reporters in Washington on Saturday (local time), he said, "Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" and added, "And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement."

The possibility of a renewed attack comes after Trump previously stated that he would decide on the further course of action on Iran after the US midterm elections concluded.

He went on to say, "I could have done the B2 bomber thing a year ago and left," and added that the problem with it was that, over the course of a year, a year and a half or two years, Iran would somehow have figured out a way to make a nuclear bomb. He continued, "I have to make it permanent, and that's the only reason I am doing it as long as I am doing."

This story will be updated with additional details.