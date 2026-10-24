Social Media Users Should Avoid Defamation And Privacy Violations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The growing use of social media has produced several concerns over cybercrimes such as insults, defamation and violations of personal privacy, with legal experts warning that online posts, comments, photographs and shared content can expose users to criminal liability.

As digital platforms make it easier than ever to publish and circulate information, some lawyers stress that social media users must understand the legal boundaries of freedom of expression, particularly when their content targets individuals, damages reputations or discloses private information. Under Article 8 of Law No 14 of 2014 on Combating Cybercrime, anyone who insults or defames another person through the internet or information technology means may face imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to QR100,000, or either penalty, subject to the applicable legal requirements. The law addresses the publication of news, photographs or recordings relating to individuals' private or family lives, even when the material is accurate, where the conditions of the relevant legal provisions are met.

Accordingly a number of lawyers stressed that liability depends on the content, circumstances of publication and available evidence. Offences may include insulting remarks, defamatory allegations, and the disclosure of private information and the circulation of harmful material. Reposting offensive content may also warrant scrutiny, although it does not automatically establish criminal liability.

Lawyer Mohamed Hadi al-Khayareen noted the importance of preserving digital evidence when dealing with online insults and defamation. He advised individuals to retain clear screenshots of offending posts or comments, together with the relevant links, account names and publication dates and times, where available. Related messages and conversations should also be preserved to help establish the circumstances surrounding an incident. Clear and comprehensive documentation can provide authorities with a more accurate picture of the complaint, he said, adding that deleting a post does not necessarily mean all evidence associated with it has disappeared. He also warned against editing evidence or circulating offensive material more widely, as doing so could aggravate the harm or compromise the privacy of those involved.

Lawyer Abdullah al-Nuaimi al-Hajri said that the wording and context of a publication are central to determining whether it constitutes an offence. He explained that insult generally involves language that undermines a person's dignity or standing, while defamation involves attributing an allegation or act that could damage a person's honour or reputation or expose them to contempt. Besides, a person's name does not necessarily have to appear in a post for liability to arise, as surrounding details may identify the individual. However, simply believing that a post is directed at someone does not automatically establish that a crime has occurred.

Lawyer Dr Ghada Karbon underlined the distinction between legitimate criticism and unlawful personal attacks. She said that people can express opinions about services, conduct or the performance of individuals and organisations, but presenting a statement as a personal opinion does not automatically remove potential legal responsibility. Criticism should focus on relevant facts, conduct and outcomes rather than insults, unsupported accusations or the disclosure of private information unrelated to a legitimate public interest. Publishing photographs, recordings or information concerning someone's private or family life may also trigger legal consequences when the relevant provisions apply, even if the material is presented as a personal experience or content already circulating online.

Lawyer Osama Abdulghani reiterated that Qatar's legislation provides penalties for online insults, defamation and certain violations of privacy. He cautioned against assuming that personal accounts or pseudonyms place users beyond the reach of the law. Investigators and competent authorities may examine available evidence and circumstantial indicators to establish responsibility. He noted that other provisions of Qatar's Penal Code may be relevant, depending on the nature of the conduct and whether the legal elements of an offence are satisfied.

social media cybercrimes personal privacy online posts