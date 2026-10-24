Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Qatar Takes Part In Hungary's 1956 Revolution Anniversary Commemorations

Qatar Takes Part In Hungary's 1956 Revolution Anniversary Commemorations


Date: 2026-10-24 11:29:11

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in Hungary's commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution, held in Budapest on Friday. Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad represented Qatar at the event.

commemorations 1956 revolution Budapest

MENAFN24102026000067011011ID1111861128


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search