Qatar Takes Part In Hungary's 1956 Revolution Anniversary Commemorations
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in Hungary's commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the 1956 revolution, held in Budapest on Friday. Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Co-operation Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad represented Qatar at the event.commemorations 1956 revolution Budapest
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