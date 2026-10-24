WCM-Q Brings Together Qatar's Senior Healthcare Leaders, Residency Programme Directors

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) brought together residency programme directors and senior healthcare leaders from across Qatar for an in-person event as part of its annual Visiting Professorship Programme (VPP).

Held at the WCM-Q, and moderated by assistant dean for clinical learning Dr Ali Hallal, the event welcomed senior leaders from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

The directors in attendance oversee residency programmes in a wide variety of specialties, including surgery, paediatrics, emergency medicine, anaesthesiology, radiology, radiation oncology, neurology, physiology, pathology, dermatology, psychiatry, and family medicine.

The event provided an opportunity for visiting leaders to tour the WCM-Q's state-of-the-art facilities and engage with faculty and students about postgraduate medical training in Qatar.

Students had the opportunity to learn directly from residency programme leaders about different specialties, training environments, application requirements and the qualities sought by residency programmes.

Additionally, it was an opportunity for the leaders to have an overview of the WCM-Q's curriculum, get to know the students, and foster further collaborations.

“We are delighted to welcome medical education leaders and residency programme directors from across Qatar to the WCM-Q to give our students the opportunity to engage directly with them,” Dr Hallal said.“This event fosters collaboration among medical education leaders, faculty, students and programme directors who are all focused on one goal: delivering world-class patient care to the community in Qatar.”

Among the senior healthcare leaders who participated were HMC deputy chief medical officer for medical education Dr Abdulla Rashid al-Naimi, Dr Eman al-Maslamani (medical director of infection prevention and control, AMS consultant, and senior attending physician in paediatric infectious diseases at Sidra Medicine), and Dr Muna Taher Aseel, programme director for the family medicine residency programme at the PHCC.

“Our strong relationship with Qatar's healthcare institutions is an important part of the WCM-Q's mission to prepare outstanding physicians who can contribute to the health of the communities they serve,” said WCM-Q dean Dr Javaid Sheikh, who is also professor of psychiatry and professor of population health sciences.“Approximately 30% of our graduates pursue residency training at the HMC, while many others return to Qatar after completing training abroad.”

“Many of our graduates pursue residency training in Qatar, where they benefit from the mentorship of faculty across the healthcare system and are inspired to strive for excellence in patient care,” Dr Thurayya Arayssi, professor of clinical medicine and vice-dean for academic and curricular affairs at the WCM-Q, said.“Events like this play a vital role in strengthening collaboration across Qatar's healthcare system and preparing a new generation of highly skilled physicians.”

HMC PHCC emergency medicine anaesthesiology