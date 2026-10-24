MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) HotelKey Announces Strategic Leadership Updates to Expand Global Footprint and Drive Operational Excellence

CARROLLTON, TX, Oct 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - HotelKey, the leading cloud-based property management platform for the hospitality industry, today announced strategic updates to its leadership bench. Driving the company's vision and global scaling efforts are Julie Arrowsmith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (EVP & CFO); Craig Chait, Vice President, Asia-Pacific (VP, APAC); Adnan Malik, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (VP, EMEA); and Laura Atallah, Head of Marketing.







These leadership roles underscore HotelKey's commitment to optimizing financial performance, elevating its brand presence, and accelerating its footprint across highly competitive international hospitality markets.

"We are thrilled to formally introduce these accomplished leaders who are helping drive HotelKey's operations forward," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder & President of HotelKey. "With Julie and Laura anchoring our financial and marketing strategies, and Craig and Adnan spearheading our vital APAC and EMEA markets, we have significantly strengthened our already exceptional leadership team to execute our vision and deliver unparalleled value to our partners worldwide."

Strengthening the Executive Bench

Julie Arrowsmith, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (EVP & CFO)

Julie oversees HotelKey's financial strategy, planning, and reporting, actively positioning the company for sustained profitability and scale. She brings over 25 years of financial expertise in the hospitality industry, including executive leadership as both CFO and CEO at G6 Hospitality, the corporate headquarters of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. Prior to G6, Julie worked in public accounting with Deloitte. Working closely with the leadership team, she supports key growth initiatives, drives operational efficiency, and ensures the organization's long-term financial health, playing a pivotal role in guiding strategic decision-making.

Expanding Global Reach: APAC and EMEA

Craig Chait, Vice President, Asia-Pacific (VP, APAC)

Driving HotelKey's rapid expansion across the Asia-Pacific region, Craig steers the company's go-to-market strategy, regional sales, and strategic partnerships. As a commercial-led B2B SaaS executive, he brings 30 years of hospitality technology experience, with prior senior leadership roles at Oracle Hospitality, Xn protel, and Planet. With a career rooted in hotel operations at Accor and Marriott, Craig leverages deep domain expertise to guide major enterprise chains through complex transitions to the cloud.

Adnan Malik, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (VP, EMEA)

Adnan takes the helm of the EMEA region, where he is responsible for accelerating market penetration, building regional teams, and nurturing localized client relationships. He brings over 20 years of experience spanning London's luxury hotel segment, large-scale property operations, and enterprise SaaS. Having previously served as Managing Director of a global hospitality tech firm and CEO of an international hotel brand, Adnan offers a deep, ground-up understanding of how to align technology with enterprise growth and owner profitability.

Elevating the Brand

Laura Atallah, Head of Marketing

Laura leads HotelKey's comprehensive marketing strategy, focusing on worldwide brand positioning, demand generation, and go-to-market initiatives. She brings over 20 years of experience in B2B SaaS and technology marketing, having previously built the marketing function for an early-stage technology company and directed high-impact campaigns at Yardi, where she led a product launch that acquired over 1,000 owner/operator clients in its first year. Known for pairing strategy with hands-on execution, Laura leverages creativity and data-driven precision to accelerate HotelKey's commercial growth.

For more information about HotelKey and its leadership team, please visit .

About HotelKey

The HotelKey suite of products is a cutting-edge, cloud-based property management platform built on proven industry innovations. These advancements enable HotelKey to deliver a true plug-and-play solution that enhances revenue growth, streamlines operations, and simplifies guest interactions, empowering hotels and enterprise groups to succeed at scale.

Today, HotelKey supports more than 25,000 contracted hotels, with over 15,000 live on its Hospitality Management Platform. HotelKey's customer base includes 10 enterprise hotel chains and more than 800 independent properties worldwide.

Media Contact:

Laura Atallah

Head of Marketing, HotelKey

[email protected]



SOURCE: HotelKey