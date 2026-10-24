Dala Strikes Late As Al Wakrah Stun Al Arabi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A late thrilling strike from Angolan forward Gelson Dala saw Al Wakrah stage a stunning comeback and beat Al Arabi 3-2 in their round seven match of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

In the second game, Al Duhail scored twice in stoppage time to beat Lusail 3-1 in a dramatic tie at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

The result saw Al Duhail move into the top three with 15 points to their credit and tied with second-placed Al Sadd. Al Rayyah are at the top with 17 points, Al Arabi now fourth with 12 points and Al Wakrah fifth with 11 points.

Dala scored the winner for The Blue Wave in the 88th minute after Amin Zahzouh had equalized in 83rd minute, and Nasser al-Yazidi scored their opening goal in the 69th minute.

For Al Arabi, Michael Olunga had scored both their goals in the 38th and 45th minute.

Dala made a fine run after picking on a Luis Alberto assist to go on and score. The linesman had raised the flag as Dala scored but VAR later green signalled the goal for Al Wakrah.

Earlier, Al Wakrah fought back from being two goals down after the break.

Zahzouh essayed a fine diagonal kick from a Murad Naji cross for the equalizer. The attacking Moroccan player struck from right of the box, sending the ball through defenders and beating the goalkeeper hollow in the left corner.

Zahzouh prior to scoring had provided al-Yazidi with a fine cross to make a successful header.

Al Arabi seemed to be sitting pretty when Olunga first made a header and later deflected in an Isaac Lihaji cross but they lost the plot in the second session.

In 90+11 minute, Al Arabi's Alexis Perez received a red card for violent conduct.

At the start of the second half, Al Arabi's Marwan Sherif suffered an injury as he fell face down and had to be wheeled off. Additional 15 minutes were added to the match at the end.

It was Al Wakrah's third win of the league and provided them with the three valuable points, while the first setback for Al Arabi.

Late scare for Duhail

Lusail, coached by Emanuel Mesquita, appeared to have earned a valuable point when Rodrigo Moreno levelled the score in the 89th minute against Al Duhail after Qatar international Almoez Ali had put the Red Knights ahead in the 40th minute.

Al Duhail, however, responded in style as Boubakary Soumare restored the lead in the 4th minute of added time, before Ali sealed full points with his second goal of the night deep into stoppage time.

The result lifted Al Duhail in the standings, building on their win over Al Sadd in the previous round and keeping them in the title race. Lusail remained on six points.

Belmadi's men will now look to carry the momentum forward, while Mesquita's team must regroup quickly after seeing a hard-earned point slip away in the dying minutes.

Lusail will be looking to return to winning ways and secure a positive result against Al Sailiya next Saturday in the eighth round of the league. The match will take place at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium at 5:15 PM.

QSL Khalifa International Stadium Lusail