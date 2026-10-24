Qatar Receives Asian Para Games Flag, Looks Ahead To Doha 2030

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar formally received the Asian Para Games flag at the closing ceremony of the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Saturday, marking the official transition to Doha as the next host of the continental sporting event in 2030.

The handover follows Qatar's receipt of the Asian Games flag earlier this month, reinforcing Doha 2030's commitment to hosting both the Asian Games and Asian Para Games and welcoming athletes from across Asia.

The closing ceremony celebrated the achievements of athletes in Nagoya and highlighted the power of Para sport to inspire families, communities and future generations across the continent.

Dr Ahmad Abdulla al-Buenain, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee, described the flag handover as a proud and meaningful moment for Qatar.

“Receiving the Asian Para Games Flag is a proud and meaningful moment for Qatar. It reflects our responsibility as the next host and our belief that athletes must remain at the heart of every Games experience. Our ambition is to welcome athletes from across Asia into an environment where they are respected, supported and able to perform at their best,” he said.

He also praised the achievements of Para athletes and thanked Aichi-Nagoya for hosting the Games, highlighting the opportunities it provided for athletes to compete at the highest level.

As preparations for Doha 2030 progress, Qatar will work closely with the Asian Paralympic Committee, National Paralympic Committees, athletes and partners across Asia to deliver an inclusive Games experience in which every athlete is welcomed, respected and celebrated.

The flag handover marks the beginning of Qatar's journey towards hosting the Asian Para Games in 2030 and reflects the spirit of the Doha 2030 slogan, The Games We Live For, which celebrates the dreams of athletes, people and nations and the shared sporting moments that unite Asia.

Meanwhile, Team Qatar concluded its campaign at the fifth Asian Para Games in Aichi–Nagoya with four medals - two silver and two bronze - across swimming and athletics.

Swimmer Shamil Shahov won silver in the men's 100m breaststroke SB12 and bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S13. Ali Arshid secured silver in the men's 100m wheelchair T34, while Abdulrahman Abdulqader claimed bronze in the men's shot put F34.

Qatar was represented by a 12-member delegation of male and female athletes competing in three sports: swimming, athletics and goalball.

The Games brought together athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports, celebrating sporting excellence, determination and inclusion while setting the stage for Doha's preparations to host Asia's Para athletes in 2030.

Qatar Asian Para Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 2030 Asian Games