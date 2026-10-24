Al-Eid Claims Diamond Tour Title At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid claimed the Diamond Tour title as the third round of the 10th Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena on Saturday.

Al-Eid topped the 150cm category on Q-Hayen in 67.88 seconds. Khalid Abdulaziz al-Eid finished second on Raker in 68.30 seconds, while Hamad Nasser al-Qadi took third place on Nobel.

Head of the Veterinary and Farriery Department at the Qatar Equestrian Federation Khajeem Faraj al-Adhba presented the awards to the podium winners.

In the 120cm Bronze Tour individual category, Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi won on Queenie in 23.66 seconds. Khalifa Abdullah al-Attiyah finished second on Elio in 24.42 seconds, while Abdulaziz Khalid al-Bukhari took third place on Flexi in 25.48 seconds.

Team Ajwad claimed first place in the team competition with a combined time of 54.38 seconds, followed by Al-Bida'a and Al-Shaqab. Head of the Championship's Facilities and Logistics Committee Mohammed Saleh al-Marri presented the awards.

Meanwhile, Nasser Hamad al-Thani won the Future Riders class over 90cm obstacles on Rosie S in 19.23 seconds. Saud Abdullah al-Mohannadi finished second on Beyoncé in 19.31 seconds, while Salman Faisal al-Marri took third place on Gothenburg in 19.73 seconds. Deputy Championship Director Saeed al-Rashdi presented the awards.

Al-Rashdi said the standard of show jumping had continued to improve, with growing participation across the different categories.

He added that the championship provides riders with valuable competition experience, helps develop their technical skills and identifies promising talent for future international participation.

Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, the Longines Hathab series runs until June 2027.

QEF Hathab Diamond Tour