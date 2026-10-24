DFF '26 To Offer First-Ever Accreditation Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF) has launched a new paid accreditation programme, opening up new ways for film lovers and industry professionals to customise their festival experience, taking place 19 to 27 November 2026.

Bringing audiences closer to the people, ideas and creative energy that shape contemporary cinema, the programme offers two new accreditation options: festival accreditation, for dedicated film fans and members of the creative community, and industry accreditation, offering additional access to professional programming and networking opportunities in the festival's exclusive hospitality space.

Both options provide unlimited access to the exciting programme of feature films, documentaries and shorts from Qatar, the region and around the world, alongside DFF Talks featuring filmmakers, artists and industry figures. Accredited guests will also enjoy free or discounted tickets to select live music performances.

CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of Doha Film Festival Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“Cinema is at its most powerful when it brings people together, sparks new perspectives and creates connections that transcend borders. This expanded accreditation offering invites audiences to make Doha Film Festival their own and discover compelling cinema, engage with creative minds and become more active participants in a shared celebration of film. The festival is a place where curiosity, discovery and belonging converge, and life-changing inspiration happens.”

Access to the inaugural accreditation programme is limited so early applications are encouraged. Applicants must be aged 18 or over and all submissions are subject to individual review for approval and availability.

Accredited guests will receive a booking code that allows them to book up to 10 advance tickets online and visit a physical box office for additional tickets available on a first come, first served basis.

Key Partners of Doha Film Festival include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. Doha Film Festival brings together filmmakers and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.

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