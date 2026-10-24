Ila Arun Remembers Late Brother Piyush On His First Death Anniversary: 'I Promise I Won't Disappoint You'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Singer and actress Ila Arun remembered her late brother Piyush Pandey on his first death anniversary with an emotional note.

In her heartfelt message, she said that although a year has passed since he left the world, he continues to live on through her memories. Taking to Instagram, Ila shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother, reflecting on the void his absence has left in her life and recalling his words of encouragement.“Dear Brother Dear Brother It has been a year since you said bye bye to this world on the 25th, but you never really left us. I am surrounded by your memories, your laughter, your pictures,” she wrote.

Recalling her brother's advice to face life with courage and move forward, Ila said it had become difficult to follow his motivational words in his absence.“You always said - front foot pe khelo, move on. But it is very difficult to follow your motivational speech when you are not there. If you are not there, there is no motivation left in life for me.”

Despite the pain of losing him, the actress promised to honor his faith in her and carry his words with her.“But still, I promise I won't disappoint you. Everything is in my heart, and I hold it close, quietly,” she wrote.

Expressing how deeply she continues to miss him, Ila said she talks to her brother every minute, keeping his presence alive in her everyday life.“I miss you every minute, I talk to you every minute-so you are always with us,” she added.

Ila also shared a throwback video of Piyush, in which he can be heard encouraging people to continue doing good work and embrace creativity without insecurity.

“Keep doing good work. Never ever be insecure. If you are a good creative person, you will not be insecure. Pick up good ideas. That's how you win,” he said in the video.

Ila Arun's brother, Piyush Pandey, a renowned advertising professional and Padma Shri awardee, passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 70.

He served as Ogilvy's Worldwide Chief Creative Officer and was widely recognized for his significant contribution to Indian advertising. He died following pneumonia and related medical complications after battling an infection.