Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 25: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady across major cities today (October 25), with no major revisions announced by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The cost of fuel varies across states and cities due to local taxes (Value Added Tax or VAT), freight charges, and other localised factors.

Sustained high oil prices might put more strain on fuel import expenses and oil marketing firms for India, which mostly depends on imported crude oil to satisfy its energy demands. Retail prices for petrol and diesel have not moved much in recent days, despite the most recent rise in global benchmarks. Given the volatility of the global energy markets due to supply issues and geopolitical happenings, consumers will keep an eye out for any changes in pump prices.

Petrol And Diesel Price On October 25