Korea Culture Day 2026 Celebrates India And South Korea Friendship

Celebrating Bilateral Ties Through Culture

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Korean Cultural Centre India organised 'Korea Culture Day 2026' at Select CITYWALK in New Delhi on October 23, celebrating India-South Korea friendship through music, traditional arts, martial arts and cultural exchange, according to a press release. Held under the theme“One Light, Two Cities”, the festival brought together cultural elements associated with India's Diwali and South Korea's Chuseok, highlighting shared values of family, community and togetherness.

The two-day festival, which continued on October 24, featured six Korean performance teams showcasing traditional music, Taekwondo, classical crossover, contemporary instrumental fusion and K-pop. The highlight of the event was a special performance by K-pop boy band NTX, which entertained the audience by singing the Hindi song 'Kesariya' from the film 'Brahmastra'. The group also performed a medley of Indian songs, including 'Kaala Chashma' and 'Koi Mil Gaya', the press release stated.

Diplomatic Vision and Cultural Exchange

Speaking at the opening ceremony, South Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho highlighted the role of cultural exchange in bringing people from the two countries closer. Drawing parallels between Chuseok and Diwali, he noted that both festivals share the spirit of cherishing family and community and sharing light with one another. He emphasised that cultural exchange goes beyond presenting one's culture to another, serving as a means of building mutual understanding, creating new connections and deepening friendship between India and South Korea.

Festival Performances and Exhibits

The festival featured performances by the Daekyeung University Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Korean traditional fusion ensemble Eolssigu, violin duo Ayuni, vocal quartet Atti Classic and contemporary music group DEEPER, alongside NTX. The Taekwondo team opened the programme with demonstrations combining athleticism, discipline and choreography, while Eolssigu presented music rooted in Korean traditions. Ayuni brought classical crossover elements to the event, followed by Atti Classic's vocal performances and DEEPER's blend of electronic dance music and live instrumental sounds.

Beyond the performances, visitors explored Korean culture through food, traditional games and Korean content, along with experiences offered by participating brands and organisations. Star Entertainment, the Indian distributor of the film 'Hope', Orion and MIXXO (E-Land) also participated in the festival. A corridor-of-light installation served as a centrepiece of the event, reflecting its theme and highlighting cultural connections between India and South Korea.

Strengthening People-to-People Connections

The press release noted that the festival was organised as part of the broader Korea Culture Day initiative, incorporating the annual Rang De Korea festival to expand cultural exchanges and strengthen people-to-people ties. It also comes after the leaders of India and South Korea agreed at their April 2026 summit to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges alongside economic and strategic cooperation, with an emphasis on fostering greater understanding of each other's traditions.

Kang Kwon Su, Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said the event was designed to give diverse audiences, including young people in India, an opportunity to experience Korean culture firsthand and deepen mutual understanding between the two countries.“We will continue to expand cultural exchange programmes in major Indian cities, creating more opportunities for local and Korean cultures to come together in diverse ways,” he said. (ANI)

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