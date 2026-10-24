Myroslava Voitovych: Finding Home And Telling Stories Through Nail Art

MENAFN - USA Art News) My Texas Autumn

Myroslava Voitovych is a Ukrainian-born nail artist, Texas-licensed nail technician, and educator based in the Austin area. Since 2019, she has been developing a practice that combines technical precision with artistic curiosity, guided by the belief that nail art can be more than just a beauty service. In October 2026, this belief brought her work to Paris, where two of her designs were presented at Beauty Is Art, Paris Edition, an international beauty art exhibition held at HD Contemporary Art Gallery.

Her career began in 2019, when she earned her first professional diploma, followed by a second in 2022. That same year, she moved from Ukraine to the United States and had to start over, adapting to a new country, a new professional environment, and a career she had only just begun to build. She completed the Texas state licensing process, including both theoretical and practical examinations, and gradually established herself in the local beauty industry. In 2024, she opened her own private nail studio in the Austin area.

Building a business from scratch taught her patience and perseverance. It also shaped her approach to art: a close attention to detail, a willingness to experiment, and an understanding that meaningful progress is usually achieved through many small, deliberate steps. Today, her work encompasses advanced nail techniques, builder gel nail enhancements, intricate hand-painted designs, and education for fellow nail professionals.

The first of her works presented in Paris, My Texas Autumn, emerged from her life in Texas and her observations of the autumn season. Vibrant leaves and small birds are rendered in a palette of fiery orange, red, turquoise, green, and gold. Dark, expressive outlines give the elements definition, while loose, painterly details introduce a sense of movement. Rather than relying on a single focal point, each nail contributes to a larger composition. The birds bring the design to life, while golden accents catch the light and add texture. The title is deeply personal: after moving from Ukraine, Voitovych came to know her new surroundings, in part, by observing and depicting them.

Her second work, A Sense of Home, turns inward. For Voitovych, cats possess a special kind of energy. They make a space feel warmer, quieter, and more alive, and are associated with comfort, familiar routines, and a sense of belonging. Her hand-painted collection features expressive feline faces, curled-up cats, and soft shades of orange and cream. One nail bears the words“Home Is Where My Cat Is,” adding a touch of humor and tenderness. The idea behind the work is that home is not always a building, a city, or a country. Sometimes, it lives in relationships, memories, and small sources of comfort that stay with us through periods of change.

Both compositions were selected for the Nail Design section through a curatorial selection process, then professionally printed and exhibited with attribution to the artist. Outside the context of a beauty salon, these designs can be viewed as independent compositions, inviting attention to their imagery, color, and underlying ideas. One work looks outward, toward the colors and natural beauty of a place. The other looks inward, toward attachment and belonging.

For Voitovych, the limited surface area is part of the appeal. Creating a harmonious composition across several nails requires careful planning, an understanding of color relationships, and the ability to translate an idea into a confined space without losing its character. She sees technical mastery and artistic expression as partners: technique makes an idea possible, but the idea gives the work its individuality. She shares this philosophy with other professionals through consultations, hands-on training, and structured nail art lessons, encouraging them to make their own creative decisions rather than simply reproduce existing designs.

Her journey from Ukraine to Texas continues to shape her creative practice. Through these two works, she demonstrates how a small canvas can hold a remarkably expansive story.

Explore her work on Instagram: href="" target="_blank" ar.