Artists Join 250,000 Protesters In Paris Amid Museum Closures

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artists, cultural workers, and art students joinedof protesters in Paris on, demonstrating at. These protests occurred despite the preemptive closure of institutions like theand

The march was co-organized by Cultures en Lutte, a network of culture-sector coalitions, and the National Union of Visual Artists (SNAP-CGT). These groups have mobilized alongside labor confederations and student unions since the movement began in mid-September. The demonstrations took place after a week of government warnings, which included an announcement of a“massive” security deployment following destruction on October 17. This deployment involved Sentinelle anti-terror soldiers relieving police of guard duties, backed by helicopters, armored vehicles, and water cannons.

Despite these measures, more than 250,000 protesters gathered in Paris, with several hundred thousand more participating around the country, according to reports. Police arrested approximately 1,000 protesters on October 24. Among the protest signs observed, one depicted French President Emmanuel Macron using“our rights” as toilet paper, while another warned against the use of AI. A third sign read,“The boat is sinking, but the politicians are fighting over who will be captain.”

We previously reported:

Students in France are repurposing public monuments in their protests, mirroring tactics used during the May 1968 demonstrations against state policies.

Parisian artist collective Le Wonder has transformed a 6,000-square-meter industrial site into a hub for 70 artists, challenging gentrification.

Widespread protests across France, driven by student and high-schooler demands, have disrupted the art world and led to strikes at art schools.

Source: Hyperallergic