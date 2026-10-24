Sheikha Al-Mayassa To Lead QC Talks Conversation On Cultural Leadership

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Creates (QC) has announced a keynote QC Talks conversation featuring Her Excellency Sheikha al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), and Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan al-Qasimi, president and director of Sharjah Art Foundation and president of Sharjah Museums blade-->





Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan al-Qasimi

Taking place during Qatar Creates Week, the conversation forms part of the opening programme for the Fall/Winter 2026-27 season.

Titled“Leading in Challenging Times”, the conversation will take place on October 27, from 10am to 11am, at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) auditorium.

Moderated by Adrian Ellis, director of AEA Consulting and chair of the Global Cultural Districts Network, the discussion will explore the changing responsibilities of cultural leaders and the challenges facing museums and cultural institutions today.

The conversation will address how cultural institutions can maintain public trust, uphold their missions and respond to growing social and economic pressures.

It will also consider how leaders balance institutional priorities with public expectations, supporting staff and sustaining cultural programmes at a time when organisations face increasing scrutiny and competing demands.

The keynote is one of six QC Talks taking place on October 24-27 during Qatar Creates Week, bringing together artists, designers, architects, curators and cultural leaders for conversations spanning art, collecting, fashion, exhibition-making and architecture.

The other sessions are“What Makes an Icon?”,“The Collector as Visionary: Sheikh Hassan Al Thani and the Making of Qatar's Modern Art Scene”,“Erdem: Dressing the Imagination”,“Behind the Exhibition” and“Doha: A City in the Making”.

QC Talks is Qatar Creates's public conversation series, connecting audiences with leading figures from the cultural and creative sectors.

Through discussions on artistic practice, cultural institutions and contemporary issues, the series encourages dialogue and direct engagement between speakers and the public.

The talk is open to the public. To register, visit qacreates/qc-talks

Qatar Creates QC Talks Qatar Museums NMoQ