UAE Honours Qatar's Embassy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan presented the award to Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the UAE Amna bint Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.