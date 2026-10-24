Saudi Candidate Saad Al Otaibi Elected Arab Parliament President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Saudi Arabia's candidate Saad Al Otaibi was elected unopposed as President of the Arab Parliament during a procedural session held at the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo on Saturday.

In a statement following his election, Al Otaibi stressed that joint Arab action is no longer an option pursued only when needed, but an established approach to strengthening the security of Arab states, safeguarding their interests, and unifying their positions. He said solidarity, cooperation, and coordinated efforts are essential to confronting the challenges facing the Arab world and enhancing Arab institutions' ability to respond with greater effectiveness and impact.

Al Otaibi added that the Palestinian cause remains the Arab Parliament's foremost priority. He reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, chiefly the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, while pledging continued diplomatic and parliamentary advocacy worldwide.

Al Otaibi said the Arab Parliament has reached a pivotal juncture that calls for a renewed vision and more effective, impactful action aligned with the aspirations of the Arab world.

The Arab Parliament will hold preparatory meetings in preparation for the official opening of its new legislative session next Monday.