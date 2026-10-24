WIF 2026 Begins In Doha Today

Being held in partnership with UNCTAD, the forum will address the key shifts and issues reshaping the future of global investment A leading platform for investment and development, the event will see participation of heads of state, ministers, CEOs, business leaders, sovereign wealth fund executives and representatives of international organisations from around the world

The 9th World Investment Forum (WIF) 2026, hosted by Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), begins today under the theme 'Investing in the Future' and will run until October 27.

Doha held a ceremony yesterday to raise the flags of the State of Qatar and the United Nations, marking the start of the forum. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Sayed and Acting Secretary-General of UNCTAD Pedro Manuel Moreno ahead of the forum's official opening, which brings together ministers, senior officials, policymakers, business leaders, investors, representatives of international organisations, and experts from around the blade-->

The ceremony carries symbolic significance, underscoring the importance of Doha's hosting of this international event and reflecting Qatar's standing and its role in fostering international dialogue and co-operation on the future of investment and development.

In 2012, Doha hosted the 13th session of the UNCTAD conference, the first time the conference had been held in an Arab country. The event marked a milestone that strengthened Qatar's presence in global dialogue on trade, development, and investment.

Over three days, the forum will address the key shifts and issues reshaping the future of global investment. Its program features 108 high-level sessions and dialogues with 406 speakers across eight thematic tracks: investment in artificial intelligence; entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises; investment policies; sustainable finance and business; tourism and culture; climate and the environment; and investment promotion and special economic zones.

The forum is expected to generate practical insights and initiatives that boost investment flows and foster cross-border partnerships, keeping pace with rapid changes in the global economy and paving the way for turning promising opportunities into tangible projects and investments.

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