Doha Receives Asian Para Games Flag

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Nagoya: The State of Qatar has formally received the Asian Para Games Flag at the Closing Ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, marking the transition to Doha as the next host of the Asian Para Games in 2030.

The Handover follows Qatar's receipt of the Asian Games Flag earlier this month and reinforces Doha 2030's commitment to welcoming athletes from across Asia for both the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The ceremony recognised the achievements of athletes competing in Nagoya and celebrated the role of Para sport in inspiring families, communities and future generations across the continent.

Dr Ahmad Abdulla Al-Buenain, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee, said: "Receiving the Asian Para Games Flag is a proud and meaningful moment for Qatar. It reflects our responsibility as the next host and our belief that athletes must remain at the heart of every Games experience. Our ambition is to welcome athletes from across Asia into an environment where they are respected, supported and able to perform at their best."

"The Asian Para Games celebrate athletes whose dedication, skill and determination inspire people across the continent. We thank Aichi-Nagoya for hosting the Games and for the opportunities it has created for athletes to perform at the highest level. As the Flag is entrusted to Doha, we look forward to working closely with the Asian Paralympic Committee, National Paralympic Committees and athletes across Asia to create a Games experience where every athlete is welcomed, respected and celebrated," he added.

The Flag Handover marks the beginning of Qatar's journey towards hosting the Asian Para Games in 2030. Doha 2030 will work closely with the Asian Paralympic Committee, National Paralympic Committees, athletes and partners across Asia as the journey towards the Games develops.

The Handover also reflects the spirit of The Games We Live For, the Doha 2030 slogan built around the dreams of athletes, people and nations, and the shared sporting moments that bring Asia together.

Team Qatar concluded its participation in the fifth Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with four medals, comprising two silver and two bronze, in swimming and athletics. Swimmer Shamil Shahov claimed silver in the men's 100m breaststroke SB12 event and bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S13 event, while Ali Arshid secured silver in the men's 100m wheelchair T34 event. Abdulrahman Abdulqader added a bronze medal in the men's shot put F34 event.

Team Qatar was represented at the Games by a delegation of 12 male and female athletes competing in three sports: swimming, athletics and goalball. The Games featured athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports.