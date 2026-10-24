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China Launches Two New Groups Of Remote-Sensing Satellites

China Launches Two New Groups Of Remote-Sensing Satellites


Date: 2026-10-24 11:04:56

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China launched two new groups of remote-sensing satellites Saturday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest.

The Yaogan-53 group's satellites 07, 08 and 09 and the Yaogan-56 group's satellites 19, 20 and 21 lifted off aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 3:25 a.m. Beijing time and successfully entered their preset orbits.

The satellites will primarily be used for scientific experiments, land and resource surveys, crop-yield estimation, disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch marked the 673rd flight of the Long March rocket series.

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The Peninsula

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