Qatar Wins Presidency Of Arab Parliament's Committee On Foreign, Political, National Security Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar, represented by HE Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, a member of the Shura Council, has won the presidency of the Foreign, Political, and National Security Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

This victory came by acclamation during the procedural session of the Arab Parliament, held Saturday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, at the beginning of the third session of the fourth legislative term of the Parliament, scheduled to convene on Monday.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, a member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Foreign, Political, and National Security Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament, stated that his unopposed election to the presidency of the Foreign, Political, and National Security Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament reflects the respect and appreciation of the Arab states for the active role played by the State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, in strengthening joint Arab action.

In this regard, His Excellency emphasized the State of Qatar's commitment to coordination and consultation with the Arab states to enhance cooperation and joint Arab action, in a way that serves the interests of the Arab nation and fulfills the aspirations of its peoples.

The procedural session of the Arab Parliament is scheduled to be followed by preparatory meetings, ahead of the opening of its new session on Monday.

Today's procedural session saw the unopposed election of HE Saad bin Salib Al Otaibi, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's candidate, as President of the Arab Parliament. The four Vice-Presidents were also elected: Saeed bin Hamad Al Saadi (Oman), Hisham Salah Ahmed Al Hosari (Egypt), Ihsan Zuhdi Barakat (Jordan), and Dr. Abdul Salam Abdullah Nasiya (Libya).