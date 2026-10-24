Ministry Of Awqaf: 1,073 Qataris Register For Sheikh Jassim Competition's Qur'an Categories Division

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs said 1,073 Qataris- 454 men and 619 women- have registered for the Categories Division of the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition.



The division covers five levels of Qur'an memorization: five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 parts of the Qur'an. Participants can advance through the categories toward memorizing the entire Qur'an and competing in the full-memorization category, Awqaf said in a statement Saturday.



The division has helped prepare Qur'an memorizers who completed memorization of the entire Qur'an and advanced to the full-memorization category. Other participants have gone on to represent the State of Qatar in regional and international Qur'an competitions.



The organizing committee described the division as an educational initiative to nurture national Qur'anic talent, strengthen participants' connection to the Qur'an, and reinforce faith-based values and national identity. It also supports Awqaf's efforts to promote Qur'anic culture under its 2025-2030 strategic plan and Qatar National Vision 2030.



Testing begins Oct. 31. Male participants will be tested at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd Al-Wahhab Mosque, while female participants will take their tests at the Women's Activity Center of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance in Al Waab.



The detailed testing schedule is expected later this week. (QNA)