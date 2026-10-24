Kazakhstan Republic Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to the government and people of Kazakhstan as they celebrate Republic Day on October 25th.

U.S.-Kazakhstan relations are at their strongest point in history as we celebrate 35 years of bilateral relations. Our countries are working together to strengthen regional security, expand economic cooperation, and create new commercial opportunities which will pair Kazakh ambition with American innovation to benefit both of our nations. We value Kazakhstan's role as a diplomatic leader and strong supporter of President Trump's peace initiatives. The United States looks forward to growing our partnership with Kazakhstan in the year ahead, both bilaterally and through our joint work in the C5+1 format.