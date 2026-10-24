Still Working After 65? This Medicare Enrollment Mistake Could Cost You For Years

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Working past 65 can be a smart financial move, especially if you're building retirement savings and still receiving health insurance through your employer. But there's a costly Medicare mistake that catches some older workers off guard: assuming that having workplace health insurance means they can postpone Medicare enrollment indefinitely. Depending on your employer's size, the type of coverage you have, and when you eventually retire, that assumption could leave you facing uncovered medical bills and permanent premium penalties.

The Medicare enrollment rules after 65 aren't the same for everyone, and getting them wrong can cost you for the rest of your retirement.

Having Employer Insurance Doesn't Always Mean You Can Wait

Many Americans assume they don't need Medicare until they officially retire, but that's not necessarily true. According to Medicare's official guidance for people working past 65, workers covered by qualifying group health insurance through their own or their spouse's current employment may be able to delay Medicare Part B without a penalty. However, the rules depend partly on whether the employer has at least 20 employees and which insurance program pays medical claims first. Someone working for a large corporation may have different enrollment requirements than someone employed by a small family business. Before deciding to postpone Medicare, ask your benefits administrator whether your employer coverage is considered primary or secondary to Medicare.

The 20-Employee Rule Can Change Everything

The size of your employer is one of the most important factors in determining whether delaying Medicare is financially safe. Generally, when a company has 20 or more employees, its group health plan pays first for workers age 65 and older who are covered through current employment. However, when an employer has fewer than 20 employees, Medicare generally becomes the primary payer, meaning the workplace insurance may cover only what remains after Medicare has paid. Imagine a 67-year-old employee at a 12-person company who skips Medicare Part B because the employer provides excellent health benefits. If that worker needs expensive outpatient treatment, the insurance company may not cover the full bill because Medicare was supposed to pay first, potentially leaving the employee responsible for thousands of dollars.

The Part B Penalty Can Follow You for Life

One of the biggest financial risks involves the Medicare Part B late enrollment penalty, which can permanently increase monthly premiums. Generally, the penalty adds 10% to your standard Part B premium for every full 12-month period you could have enrolled but didn't, excluding periods protected by applicable enrollment rules. For example, someone who delays enrollment for three full unprotected years could face a 30% surcharge on the standard monthly premium. Unlike a one-time fine, this additional charge generally continues for as long as the person maintains Part B coverage. Understanding Medicare enrollment rules after 65 can help prevent a relatively simple enrollment oversight from becoming a recurring retirement expense.

You Have Eight Months After Leaving Your Job

Workers who legitimately delay Medicare Part B because they have qualifying employer coverage usually receive a Special Enrollment Period when that employment or coverage ends. According to Medicare's enrollment guidelines, this period generally lasts eight months after employment ends or the qualifying group health coverage ends, whichever happens first. For example, if you retire at 68 and your qualifying employer coverage ends at the same time, you generally have eight months to enroll in Part B without a late enrollment penalty. However, waiting until the end of that window could still leave you without appropriate health coverage after your employer insurance expires. Medicare recommends enrolling before your workplace coverage ends so your new benefits can begin without an unnecessary gap.

COBRA Coverage Doesn't Stop the Medicare Clock

Here's another mistake that can be particularly expensive for people retiring after 65: assuming COBRA coverage extends their Medicare enrollment deadline. COBRA allows certain former employees to temporarily continue their employer-sponsored health insurance, but it generally doesn't count as coverage based on current employment for Medicare Part B enrollment purposes. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services warns that the eight-month Special Enrollment Period continues running even when someone elects COBRA. Someone who retires at 67 and keeps COBRA for 18 months could therefore miss the Part B enrollment window and face both coverage gaps and a late enrollment penalty. Retiree health insurance also doesn't automatically provide the same protections as qualifying coverage through active employment.

Your Health Savings Account Creates Another Complication

If you're still working and contributing to a Health Savings Account, Medicare enrollment requires additional planning. Once you're enrolled in Medicare, you're no longer eligible to make HSA contributions, even if you continue working and remain covered by a qualifying high-deductible health plan. Medicare also explains that premium-free Part A coverage can be retroactive for up to six months when you enroll after 65, potentially making recent HSA contributions ineligible. For example, a worker who applies for Medicare at 68 after contributing to an HSA throughout the year might discover that some contributions exceeded the allowable limit because Medicare coverage began retroactively. The 2026 Medicare & You handbook advises people delaying enrollment to plan their final HSA contributions carefully, generally stopping six months before applying when the full retroactive period applies.

Here's How to Enroll Without Making an Expensive Mistake

When you're ready to transition from employer insurance to Medicare, don't assume enrollment will happen automatically. The Social Security Administration explains that people enrolling in Part B during a qualifying Special Enrollment Period can apply online or submit Form CMS-40B along with Form CMS-L564 to document their employment-based health coverage. Your employer typically completes the employment verification portion, although Social Security may accept alternative evidence when the employer cannot provide it. Start gathering your paperwork before your planned retirement date, and confirm when your workplace coverage will end so you can coordinate your Medicare start date. If you're uncertain about your eligibility or enrollment timeline, your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program offers free, personalized Medicare counseling.

One Enrollment Decision Can Shape Your Retirement Budget

Working beyond 65 shouldn't mean paying unnecessary Medicare penalties or facing unexpected medical bills once you retire. The key is understanding whether your current health insurance allows you to delay Part B, when your Special Enrollment Period begins, and whether COBRA or retiree coverage changes your situation. Review your employer's size, insurance coordination rules, and HSA contributions before making any Medicare enrollment decisions. You can also use Medicare's official enrollment tool to evaluate your circumstances and determine when to apply. Following the Medicare enrollment rules after 65 could protect your retirement income from avoidable premiums, uncovered medical expenses, and years of financial frustration.

Are you planning to work beyond age 65, and has your employer explained how your health insurance will coordinate with Medicare? Share your experience in the comments.