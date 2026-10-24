Raising Financially Smart Teens: What Should We Teach Them About Their First Paychecks?

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Ashley

Big news around here – my teenagers got their first“real” jobs!! They were both hired as seasonal workers at the Pumpkin Patch. It's only 5 weekends in the month of October, but it's a perfect first entry-point to the workforce.

Caveat: I say“real” job with quotations because they have worked for me (for my business), and also done odd jobs like pet-sitting and babysitting. But this is the first W2 position in their lives.

I love that it's short-term because we have a pretty packed schedule in-between all the new High School events (football games! dances!) and their sports schedules. It's weekends-only, and only for 5 weeks. Even so, this is“big money” for them! The minimum wage in Arizona is $15.15/hour and, boy, do they each have dollar signs in their eyes, eagerly awaiting the Pumpkin Patch opening!

Suddenly, I realized we've entered a whole new phase of parenting: teaching our kids what to do with money they've earned themselves. This raises all sorts of questions for me and I'd love to solicit advice from those of you who have gone before.?

Should I require them to save a certain percentage, or let them have free rein of how they save or spend their money?

They already have Roth IRA accounts since they work for me, and I ensure deposits are made into their accounts from their earnings. But now that they have a W2 job...should I also encourage/require they invest some of those funds as well? What percentage?

When I was growing up, I remember my parents getting me a piggy bank with 3 distinct categories: saving, tithing, and spending. From an early age, I was encouraged (or...required), to put a portion of my money aside for tithing.

I do think there's a real benefit of giving back to others. Even if it's not tithing to a church, I've encouraged the girls to make donations in the past when they've received an influx of money, like for a birthday or Christmas. They've donated to our local animal shelter, which has an online Amazon wish list that lets you pick specific items that you want to give to the pets there. So we could do something like that with a small percentage of their money. What do you think?

Right now, we've just been doing Greenlight cards for the kids (

It has initiated great conversations about what is appropriate (or not) for spending. Like the one time the girls decided to make each other gift baskets (for no reason – not a birthday or anything) and set a limit of $60/basket!

I love the thought and consideration since they were doing it for each other. But $60/basket is insane. Their allowance is only $25/month, so we're talking over 2 months' worth of allowance going into a completely random just-for-fun gift. We had a big discussion about how I loved where their hearts were, but the value of the gift was out of proportion with their budgets.

Anyway....I've been thinking I need to open up traditional savings and checking accounts for the girls and to get“normal” debit cards for them at some point. Is now the time? If so, what are the best accounts for teens? I want something that's easy to open and access, and having some built-in parental controls would be great. I have accounts at Bank of America and Capital One, so if one of them is good for teens, it'd be a bonus that I already bank there.

Back to the gift basket story.... part of me thinks this is a good time to let the kids make some questionable purchases. The stakes are low right now. They don't have any bills they have to pay.

Is blowing $100 on something ridiculous actually a great way to learn that blowing $100 on something ridiculous doesn't feel great afterward? Where's the line between teaching good financial habits and controlling their money so much that they never learn to manage it themselves?

Obviously, I'm a bit obsessed with money (as evidenced by blogging at a get-out-of-debt blog for a decade now, lol). My kids are less so. They're not oblivious to it – we have lots of financial conversations. But I think they're now at a life juncture where they could stand to learn more.

Do you have any books, podcasts, YouTube channels or other resources you'd recommend specifically for a teenager earning their first paycheck? Not something stuffy“Elder Millenials” (as they call me) would be into, but something teens would actually find interesting?

Honestly, I will take all the help I can get! We're soon going to be getting into all kinds of financial conversations with the kids. When they're able to drive a whole new world will open.

I'd love your advice and input while we're on the front end of this whole kids-working-and-earning-money adventure. If you've already raised teenagers through this stage, what worked? What didn't? What do you wish you had done differently? And if you have teens now, how are you handling their money?

I'm taking notes.