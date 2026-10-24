My Side Hustle Is Four Legs And A Leash
Let's talk about the side hustle that doesn't feel like work most days. Dog sitting.
I've been doing this on Rover for a while now. And this summer, it actually added up to something real.Here's what Rover alone paid out.
- April: $202.50 July into August: $672.00 Early September: $144.00
That's just Rover. That doesn't count the dogs I sit for friends and family, outside the app, no fees attached, just people I already know trusting me with their pups. Between both, Rover and the friends-and-family jobs, it's brought in an extra $2,000 this summer. Two thousand dollars. From dogs.How I manage it and caretaking.
I keep my service area tight. On purpose.
I don't take jobs across town. I don't drive an hour for a booking. I keep everything close to home, close to dad. That's not an accident. I tell every single client that up front, before they even book. I need to be able to get back to dad quickly if he needs me. Always.
It means I say no to some jobs. It means my radius is smaller than it could be. But it means I never have to choose between a paycheck and being there for him. That's not a trade I'm willing to make.
This week I get to watch a pack of five. I was so excited to meet a“crazy” person like me who loves a houseful of dogs. Many of you all will remember me and my 5 kids with 7 dogs. The good ole days!
Five dogs. All week. I am so excited I can barely stand it. There's something about a house full of wagging tails and different personalities all figuring out how to share space that just... fills me up. It's chaos. Good chaos.The real math of it.
An extra $2,000 didn't come from one big client or one lucky break. It came from small, steady bookings. A weekend here. A week there. Dogs I've come to love like my own. And it fit into a life that already has a lot going on.
Sometimes the side hustle that helps the most isn't the flashy one. Sometimes it's just... dogs. And love. And staying close to home.
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