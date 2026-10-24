Hope's Debt Update - October, 2026

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

My only remaining debt is my Student Loan. I had hoped to have it paid off this year. But as I mentioned in my last post, my continued goal with the lower income and ultimate goal of being self sufficient again when the need arises is driving me to focus on savings instead of paying off this final debt.

Below you can see a screenshot of the status as of 10/3/2026.

The interest rate is 2.875% so it just makes sense to pay the minimum right now and continue to feed my high interest savings account which will eventually be my land/housing. And my ROTH IRA which will be my retirement.

Increasing Income

I'm continuing to grow my side hustle of watching dogs which has become a pretty steady income source. I keep my service area small and my rates on the lower end to keep myself booked. And I thoroughly enjoy it which is the best part.

In fact, I'm almost completely booked for the month of November when I return from this next roadtrip with my dad. Have I mentioned that here? I can't remember. And some weeks I'm actually triple booked. Woot!!

Still praying for new recent interviews to turn into jobs. And if I get both of those, I will consider myself fully book for the time being. I'm quite excited about the prospect and more importantly thoroughly enjoying the work.

When I hit $6,000 in monthly income, I plan to increase the rate that I am paying off my debt.