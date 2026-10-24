Road Trip Time

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I leave with my dad for a month-ish long road trip soon. My dogs are going with us. And I'll get to visit with both of my daughters. Woot, woot!

You all know that I love to travel. And road tripping is my favorite.

On the other hand, I've never traveled with someone for so long. So this will be an experience.

The great news is that this trip is on dad's dime. We are headed toward the east coast with some fun stops along the way.

The bad news is that it is going to cut into my working hours and I won't have complete control of my schedule. I'm going to have to be very diligent about my work. Even when I'm tired.

Our first stop is the Texas State Fair. The majority of the Texas based family is going. It was dad's idea and most everyone jumped on board. I think there will be 10 of us there. It should be a great time! We have lots of memories at various state fairs.

Then dad and I will head to visit a bunch of his friends as we meander over a week toward Georgia. There I will get to visit my girls, while he will be attending his last high school reunion.

The trip back is still unknown. I think Dad could go either way. He will either be having a blast and want to visit some more people. Or he will be worn out and ready to get back to his own bed.

I'll just enjoy the ride. And be there to support him. In any way he needs it. This trip is all about him. I'm just there as a companion, chauffeur, and support should he need it in any way.

I cannot even imagine losing my spouse of 54 years and still having to function. I can not. I'm glad Dad is getting out and visiting people from their past. He's been homebound for the better part of 9 years now. This will be good for him.