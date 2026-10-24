Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 25: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai And More
|City
|22kt Gold
|24kt Gold
|Silver
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|Kolkata
|Bengaluru
Gold prices are per 10 grams; silver prices are per kilogram. Rates are indicative and may vary by jeweller and location.
What Buyers Should Know Before Purchasing Gold?
When purchasing gold jewellery, consumers should be aware of the differences between 22- and 24-carat gold. 24-carat gold is often linked to high-purity bullion and investment items, whereas 22-carat gold is frequently used for jewellery.
The ultimate cost of the jewelry may differ from the advertised gold rate. The overall cost may go up due to making charges, relevant taxes, and other retailer-specific expenses. Before making a purchase, buyers should also verify the purity and hallmarking information.
Customers should check to see whether their favorite jeweler has adjusted their retail prices because October 25 occurs on a Sunday.
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