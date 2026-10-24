Baasplus Opens To Businesses Building Their Own Fintech

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Following successful deployments with two customers in Europe, HK Managed Services Provider Limited opens Baasplus to businesses building branded banking services with compatible banking-as-a-service providers.

HK Managed Services Provider Limited makes its multi-provider platform widely available, allowing businesses to connect a banking-as-a-service provider to their own branded banking software completely outsourcing every technical aspect.

HONG KONG - HK Managed Services Provider Limited is making Baasplus more widely available following successful deployments with two customers in Europe. The platform gives entrepreneurs and businesses a way to build their own digital banking brand without developing the entire software system from scratch.

The approach is straightforward: choose a compatible banking-as-a-service provider, plug it into Baasplus and build the customer experience under your own brand.

A banking partner supplies the underlying financial services. Baasplus supplies the software customers use to access them, alongside the tools needed to manage operations behind the scenes.

The two European deployments mark the starting point for broader availability. Businesses exploring a banking product can now enquire about using the same platform for their own services.

Baasplus () brings together accounts, payments, virtual and physical cards, and digital onboarding across web, iOS and Android. Back-office and analytics tools support the teams running the product.

Its multi-provider design allows businesses to connect supported banking-as-a-service providers through a common software platform. Instead of building a separate customer experience around each financial partner, businesses can bring those services together under one brand.

For a founder planning a digital banking business, this changes the starting point: select the banking partner and services, then configure the software experience around the intended customers.

Available features and markets depend on the chosen provider and supported integrations. Partner approval and applicable compliance requirements still apply; Baasplus provides the technology platform, not a banking license.

HK Managed Services Provider Limited

Unit 2A, 17/F, Glenealy Tower, No. 1 Glenealy, Central, Hong Kong S.A.R.

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HK Managed Services Provider Limited is a Hong Kong software company developing web and mobile applications and cloud-native products. Its Baasplus platform helps businesses build branded digital banking experiences connected to licensed banking partners.