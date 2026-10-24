Iranian Banks Increase Startup Lending By 92.2% In Augustseptember

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian state-owned and private banks increased lending to startup companies by 92.2% year-on-year to 1.56 quadrillion rials (about $864 million) during the period from August 23 through September 22, 2026.

According to Trend 's analysis of statistics from the Central Bank of Iran, the banks extended approximately 814 trillion rials (about $449 million) in loans to startup companies during the same period in 2025.

Private banks provided 1.42 quadrillion rials (about $785 million) in loans to startup companies during the period from August 23 through September 22, 2026, up 94.3% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. In the same period last year, private banks extended approximately 732 trillion rials (about $404 million) in loans to startups.

State-owned banks provided 142 trillion rials (about $78.7 million) in loans to startup companies during the period, an increase of 73.4% year-on-year. During the corresponding period in 2025, lending by state-owned banks totaled approximately 82.2 trillion rials (about $45.4 million).

During the preceding period, from July 23 through August 22, 2026, state-owned and private banks provided approximately 1.32 quadrillion rials (about $727 million) in loans to startup companies.