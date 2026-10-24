Iranian Banks Increase Startup Lending By 92.2% In Augustseptember
According to Trend 's analysis of statistics from the Central Bank of Iran, the banks extended approximately 814 trillion rials (about $449 million) in loans to startup companies during the same period in 2025.
Private banks provided 1.42 quadrillion rials (about $785 million) in loans to startup companies during the period from August 23 through September 22, 2026, up 94.3% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. In the same period last year, private banks extended approximately 732 trillion rials (about $404 million) in loans to startups.
State-owned banks provided 142 trillion rials (about $78.7 million) in loans to startup companies during the period, an increase of 73.4% year-on-year. During the corresponding period in 2025, lending by state-owned banks totaled approximately 82.2 trillion rials (about $45.4 million).
During the preceding period, from July 23 through August 22, 2026, state-owned and private banks provided approximately 1.32 quadrillion rials (about $727 million) in loans to startup companies.
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