Fujian's Hygiene Materials Industry Expands Through Nonwovens And Intelligent Core-Forming Machinery

The hygiene materials industry in Fujian is experiencing rapid expansion in both Nonwoven Fabrics and core-forming machinery.

A landmark development is the“Annual 80,000-ton Composite Core Intelligent Factory” project in Shishi. With an investment of RMB 300 million, the project plans to install 5 composite core production lines and 5 lofty nonwoven lines, positioning Fujian as a key hub for intelligent manufacturing in hygiene materials.

On the equipment front, Quanzhou has seen remarkable growth, with textile machinery exports surging 41.1% year-on-year to RMB 1.32 billion in the first ten months of 2025. This growth is driven by increasing demand from markets like India and ASEAN, showcasing Fujian's strong equipment manufacturing capability.

Furthermore, the Jianyang Medical and Hygiene Industrial Park in Nanping has established a complete integrated industrial chain – from fibers to finished hygiene products. The park's annual output value exceeded RMB 3 billion in 2025, solidifying its position as a leading industrial cluster in Fujian's hygiene industry. These developments highlight Fujian's strategic push toward higher-value, fully-integrated production in the hygiene sector.

About Us

Foshan KinYan IntelliTech Co., Ltd. is in charge of import & export issue, main company is Guangdong Xinyan Technology Co., Ltd. which is found for over 10 years. It is the global pioneer in the invention of SAP Sheet revolutionary equipment and has been committed to the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of auxiliary equipment for disposable hygiene products.