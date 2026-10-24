Tetrahydrocurcumin Powder Offers A Colorless Alternative To Curcumin For Formulations

When you formulate with curcumin, the first constraint is not the chemistry - it is the color. A bright yellow powder tints the base, casts on skin, and stains packaging. Tetrahydrocurcumin powder is the hydrogenated form: white to off-white, same curcumin skeleton, none of the yellow. Here is what that changes on your line - and what to verify before you quote.

Why curcumin's color is a formulation problem

Curcumin is a bright yellow compound. In a white cream, a clear serum or a light-colored beverage, that yellow is not a minor note: it tints the base, shifts the shade of every other ingredient, and can leave a yellow cast on skin and packaging. Formulators work around it with opacifiers, masking systems or a darker base color - each of which adds cost and changes the sensory profile. If your brief is a colorless or white product, the color is a constraint you have to solve before the formula is finished.

What tetrahydrocurcumin actually is

Tetrahydrocurcumin (THC) is the hydrogenated metabolite of curcumin. The hydrogenation saturates the double bonds in the chain, so THC lacks the α,β-unsaturated carbonyl moiety that curcumin carries (Pandey et al., 2020; PubMed 33241148). The result is a different physical profile from the same skeleton: THC is a white to off-white powder, typically standardized at 95%, with CAS 36062-04-1 and molecular formula C21H24O6. It is not a different plant or a different extract - it is curcumin with the unsaturated chain reduced.

Same curcumin skeleton, opposite color behaviorCurcuminbright yellow powderα,β-unsaturated carbonyltints base / casts on skincolor becomes a formulation costTetrahydrocurcuminwhite to off-white powdersaturated chainno yellow castbase color stays neutralHydrogenation removes the double bonds - and the yellow are curcumin skeletons. The hydrogenated form is white, so it does not tint the base the white form changes on your line

The most immediate change is visual. Published work describes THC as white and notes that it can be used in colorless cosmetics and food products where a colored ingredient would be a problem (Majeed et al., 2019; PubMed 30766658). In practice:



a white cream stays white - no yellow shift in the base;

a clear gel does not turn amber - the formula keeps its intended look;

a light-colored beverage keeps its shade - no need to reformulate around a yellow note; packaging and applicators are less likely to pick up a stain - a practical issue with yellow botanicals.

There is a second difference: stability. The same work reports that THC is more stable than curcumin in 0.1 M phosphate buffer at pH 7.2 and 37°C (Majeed et al., 2019; PubMed 30766658) - relevant if your formula sits at neutral pH or has a long shelf life. One caution: white does not mean water-soluble. THC is insoluble in water and soluble in organic solvents such as acetone, ethyl acetate, chloroform and isopropanol (Majeed et al., 2019; PubMed 30766658). For an aqueous serum or beverage, you still need a dispersion or delivery route; the white color solves the tint, not the solubility.

The specification to ask for

When you request a quote for tetrahydrocurcumin powder, ask for the parameters that decide whether the lot behaves in your formula - not just the name. For a 95% grade, the specification should read: