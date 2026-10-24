The WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Supports Trace Gold Analysis In Ore
|Parameter
|Setting
|Element
|Au
|Wavelength
|242.8 nm
|Spectral bandwidth
|0.2 nm
|Lamp current
|3 mA
|Atomizer height
|5 mm
|Fuel-gas flow rate
|1.2 L/min
|Background correction
|Constant-field Zeeman
Calibration standards were also processed through the acid-treatment and adsorption–elution steps specified in the method. The calibration covered 0–8 μg/mL and showed good linearity under the selected experimental conditions, with the equation:
A = 0.035724C + 0.001950
where A is absorbance and C is the gold concentration in μg/mL.
Figure 2. Gold calibration curve obtained using the WFX-860B Pro under the specified experimental conditions.
Method Detection Limit of 0.0077 g/t
A gold-free geological powder sample was processed through the sample-preparation procedure and used as the blank. Eleven measurements gave a standard deviation of 0.0028 μg/g.
Using the calculation specified in the source method, the method detection limit was 0.0077 g/t. The lower quantification limit, calculated as four times the method detection limit, was 0.031 g/t.
These values apply to the complete analytical method under the reported conditions, including sample preparation and instrumental measurement.
Results from Ore Samples and a Certified Reference Material
Two ore samples from a geological laboratory were analyzed to assess the method's performance in actual samples.
|Ore sample
|Measured result (g/t)
|Parallel result (g/t)
|Spike recovery
|Sample 1
|0.60
|0.61
|97.5%
|Sample 2
|1.73
|1.69
|98.8%
The parallel results differed by 0.01 and 0.04 g/t, respectively. Spike recoveries of 97.5% and 98.8% supported effective recovery of gold through the analytical procedure for these samples.
The study also tested the gold ore certified reference material GBW(E)070270. The measured concentration was 0.34 g/t, compared with the certified value of 0.35 ± 0.09 g/t. The reported absolute relative error was 2.86%.
Seven consecutive instrumental measurements yielded a relative standard deviation of 0.47%, demonstrating measurement repeatability under the study conditions.
Supporting Routine Ore Analysis
The WFX-860B Pro combines constant-field transverse Zeeman background correction, stable optical performance, automatic fuel-gas control, and convenient maintenance features for flame atomic absorption analysis.
The gold ore application demonstrates its use within a defined analytical workflow, with results covering method detection capability, spike recovery, parallel sample agreement, and certified reference material measurement. These application data support evaluation of the WFX-860B Pro for trace gold determination in geological and mining laboratories.
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Beijing BIIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as BIIC-Tech) was established in June, 2020. BIIC-Tech is a leading measurement company in China now, dedicated to high-end analytical measuring instruments, industrial measurement and control instruments.
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