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The WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Supports Trace Gold Analysis In Ore


Date: 2026-10-24 10:36:50

(MENAFN- GetNews) Beijing, China - October 24, 2026

The WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer combines flame atomic absorption spectroscopy with constant-field Zeeman background correction for trace gold analysis in ore, supporting sensitive gold determination in geological and mining laboratories.

Beijing Beifen-Ruili's WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer integrates a dual-beam, self-correcting optical system, precise fuel-gas control, and features that simplify operation and maintenance. In the application described here, the instrument was used with sample preparation and gold separation to achieve a method detection limit of 0.0077 g/t. Tests on ore samples and a certified reference material further demonstrated the performance of the analytical workflow.

Figure 1. WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer.

Instrument Technology for Trace Gold Analysis

Gold can occur at low concentrations and be unevenly distributed in ore. Complex sample compositions and nonspecific background interference create additional challenges for quantitative analysis.

The WFX-860B Pro uses a dual-beam, self-correcting optical system together with constant-field transverse Zeeman background correction. The instrument's stated background correction capability exceeds 150-fold across its operating wavelength range and applicable elements.

The source application reports measured static baseline stability of ≤0.0004 Abs over eight hours, dynamic baseline stability of ≤0.001 Abs over four hours, and noise fluctuations of ≤0.00009 Abs with the flame operating. This stability and low noise support the measurement of weak gold absorption signals after sample preparation.

Practical Features for Daily Laboratory Work

The flame system incorporates a high-precision mass flow controller for automatic fuel-gas regulation. A burner-head quick-release mechanism enables removal in three seconds, providing convenient access for routine cleaning.

Multiple software and hardware safety protections support instrument operation, while the modular design facilitates maintenance. The workstation includes intelligent one-click optimization, and the system can be expanded with auto-sampling and audit trail functions.

Together, these features combine analytical performance with the operating and maintenance needs of routine laboratories.

Application Workflow for Gold Determination in Ore

The application study used a 10 g ore test portion. Sample preparation involved roasting, aqua regia digestion, polyurethane foam adsorption, and thiourea elution before instrumental measurement.

Gold was determined by flame atomic absorption spectroscopy using constant-field Zeeman background correction. The reference operating conditions were:

Parameter Setting
Element Au
Wavelength 242.8 nm
Spectral bandwidth 0.2 nm
Lamp current 3 mA
Atomizer height 5 mm
Fuel-gas flow rate 1.2 L/min
Background correction Constant-field Zeeman

Calibration standards were also processed through the acid-treatment and adsorption–elution steps specified in the method. The calibration covered 0–8 μg/mL and showed good linearity under the selected experimental conditions, with the equation:

A = 0.035724C + 0.001950

where A is absorbance and C is the gold concentration in μg/mL.

Figure 2. Gold calibration curve obtained using the WFX-860B Pro under the specified experimental conditions.

Method Detection Limit of 0.0077 g/t

A gold-free geological powder sample was processed through the sample-preparation procedure and used as the blank. Eleven measurements gave a standard deviation of 0.0028 μg/g.

Using the calculation specified in the source method, the method detection limit was 0.0077 g/t. The lower quantification limit, calculated as four times the method detection limit, was 0.031 g/t.

These values apply to the complete analytical method under the reported conditions, including sample preparation and instrumental measurement.

Results from Ore Samples and a Certified Reference Material

Two ore samples from a geological laboratory were analyzed to assess the method's performance in actual samples.

Ore sample Measured result (g/t) Parallel result (g/t) Spike recovery
Sample 1 0.60 0.61 97.5%
Sample 2 1.73 1.69 98.8%

The parallel results differed by 0.01 and 0.04 g/t, respectively. Spike recoveries of 97.5% and 98.8% supported effective recovery of gold through the analytical procedure for these samples.

The study also tested the gold ore certified reference material GBW(E)070270. The measured concentration was 0.34 g/t, compared with the certified value of 0.35 ± 0.09 g/t. The reported absolute relative error was 2.86%.

Seven consecutive instrumental measurements yielded a relative standard deviation of 0.47%, demonstrating measurement repeatability under the study conditions.

Supporting Routine Ore Analysis

The WFX-860B Pro combines constant-field transverse Zeeman background correction, stable optical performance, automatic fuel-gas control, and convenient maintenance features for flame atomic absorption analysis.

The gold ore application demonstrates its use within a defined analytical workflow, with results covering method detection capability, spike recovery, parallel sample agreement, and certified reference material measurement. These application data support evaluation of the WFX-860B Pro for trace gold determination in geological and mining laboratories.

About Us

Beijing BIIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as BIIC-Tech) was established in June, 2020. BIIC-Tech is a leading measurement company in China now, dedicated to high-end analytical measuring instruments, industrial measurement and control instruments.

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