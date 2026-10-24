The WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer Supports Trace Gold Analysis In Ore

The WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer combines flame atomic absorption spectroscopy with constant-field Zeeman background correction for trace gold analysis in ore, supporting sensitive gold determination in geological and mining laboratories.

Beijing Beifen-Ruili's WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer integrates a dual-beam, self-correcting optical system, precise fuel-gas control, and features that simplify operation and maintenance. In the application described here, the instrument was used with sample preparation and gold separation to achieve a method detection limit of 0.0077 g/t. Tests on ore samples and a certified reference material further demonstrated the performance of the analytical workflow.

Figure 1. WFX-860B Pro Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrometer.

Instrument Technology for Trace Gold Analysis

Gold can occur at low concentrations and be unevenly distributed in ore. Complex sample compositions and nonspecific background interference create additional challenges for quantitative analysis.

The WFX-860B Pro uses a dual-beam, self-correcting optical system together with constant-field transverse Zeeman background correction. The instrument's stated background correction capability exceeds 150-fold across its operating wavelength range and applicable elements.

The source application reports measured static baseline stability of ≤0.0004 Abs over eight hours, dynamic baseline stability of ≤0.001 Abs over four hours, and noise fluctuations of ≤0.00009 Abs with the flame operating. This stability and low noise support the measurement of weak gold absorption signals after sample preparation.

Practical Features for Daily Laboratory Work

The flame system incorporates a high-precision mass flow controller for automatic fuel-gas regulation. A burner-head quick-release mechanism enables removal in three seconds, providing convenient access for routine cleaning.

Multiple software and hardware safety protections support instrument operation, while the modular design facilitates maintenance. The workstation includes intelligent one-click optimization, and the system can be expanded with auto-sampling and audit trail functions.

Together, these features combine analytical performance with the operating and maintenance needs of routine laboratories.

Application Workflow for Gold Determination in Ore

The application study used a 10 g ore test portion. Sample preparation involved roasting, aqua regia digestion, polyurethane foam adsorption, and thiourea elution before instrumental measurement.

Gold was determined by flame atomic absorption spectroscopy using constant-field Zeeman background correction. The reference operating conditions were: